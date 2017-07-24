2017 PRIMARY ELECTION CANDIDATE STATEMENTS: Susan Swanson

Statement from Susan Swanson:

It’s time to change the 28-year drought of not have Democratic representation from Eastern Washington, serving in the Washington State House of Representatives. Susan Swanson is just the candidate to change that streak and start collaborating for the good of all constituents.

Susan’s a veteran of the United States Navy and a retired 27-year federal civil servant. Her career includes work with the Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) where Susan and her husband were also involved in educating the children of military members, civilians, and contractors stationed overseas. Susan lived abroad for 22 years in Italy, Germany, Guam, Japan, and Puerto Rico.

“We have seen entirely too many votes in Olympia that hurt kids and families in our district and our state. I’m running to protect our public schools and ensuring the support systems around them are strong for all our children.”

The issues Susan cares most about are:

Education – Susan believes that our students deserve the best education possible. She will work to ensure students are prepared for post-high school education and certification programs when they graduate. She will also work to make sure our rural public schools are properly and adequately funded.

Rural Economic Development – Susan recognizes the economic viability of our district is at a low point. She is committed to revitalizing Main Street, USA by looking forward--not backward--and by encouraging growth in industries that make our youth want to build their lives at home.

Public Lands – Loggers, cattle ranchers, hunters, fishers, hikers, and campers all rely on productive, healthy ecosystems. The public lands of the 7th Legislative District exemplify the best the west has to offer: open plateaus, tree-covered mountains, and clear blue lakes rife with fish. Our public lands are a symbol of the free and healthy spirit of our District and Susan wants to keep it that way. She believes we can grow our economy and capitalize on the allure of our public lands while doing everything we can to make sure our great-grandchildren can enjoy the same quality of life.

Veterans – Susan is dedicated to bringing 7th LD veterans the highest quality services and care. Rural veterans deserve the same ease of access to veteran services that urban veterans have and she is dedicated to making that happen.

A vote for Susan Swanson will restore political sanity in Eastern Washington.

To learn more about Susan and the issues she is passionate about at: susanforhouse.com #7thDistrictStrong