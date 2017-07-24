2017 PRIMARY ELECTION CANDIDATE STATEMENTS: Scott Lybbert - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

2017 PRIMARY ELECTION CANDIDATE STATEMENTS: Scott Lybbert

Posted: Updated:

Statement from Scott Lybbert:

I have a proven record over the past three decades of community service - from the I-90 Christmas displays to the crop identification signs, the downtown water fountain and murals, Rotary club and various civic and religious leadership positions. Twelve years as a city councilman has inspired me to do more now, but as mayor.

I want to improve communication between the city and its citizens by releasing a monthly update, giving citizens easy-to-understand measurements of how we're doing and where we're headed. With today's technology, we need to share this update through the social tools that our citizens use. In turn, I believe we can provide our community additional methods to communicate with the city, whether it be through Facebook, texting or other technology. I believe we can also connect better with other agencies (fire, hospital, cemetery and port districts).

I don't view myself as a politician, but I want to lead our city to make our community better for all of its citizens. I strive to present a professional and welcoming image of Quincy in all I do. I have vision, passion, experience, dedication and drive to make Quincy a better place to live for all of us and our guests.

    Door-to-door solicitor uses racial slur against Spokane woman

    SPOKANE, Wash. - One Spokane couple is furious after they say someone who went door-to-door asking for donations used a racial slur against them. Roger and Christina Wink were at home when they heard a knock at the door. Christina answered, and a man described to be in his 20s said he was collecting money to send care packages to active military.

    Bissell fire continues to burn near Hunters in Stevens County

    STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - Update 4:30 p.m.: Crews battling the Bissell fire near Hunters, Washington, say the fire has grown to 400 acres as of Monday afternoon. Trooper Jeff Sevigney reports crews continue to make good progress with air support.

    Highway 95 reopens in Bonner County following crash

    PONDERAY, Idaho - Bonner County Emergency Management reports a multi-vehicle crash closed Highway 95 in both direction Sunday afternoon. The Bonner County Sheriff's Office reports the highway is closed at milepost 490 near Elmira Road, about 11 miles north of Ponderay, while investigators gather evidence and interview witnesses.

