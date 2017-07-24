2017 PRIMARY ELECTION CANDIDATE STATEMENTS: Scott Lybbert

Statement from Scott Lybbert:

I have a proven record over the past three decades of community service - from the I-90 Christmas displays to the crop identification signs, the downtown water fountain and murals, Rotary club and various civic and religious leadership positions. Twelve years as a city councilman has inspired me to do more now, but as mayor.

I want to improve communication between the city and its citizens by releasing a monthly update, giving citizens easy-to-understand measurements of how we're doing and where we're headed. With today's technology, we need to share this update through the social tools that our citizens use. In turn, I believe we can provide our community additional methods to communicate with the city, whether it be through Facebook, texting or other technology. I believe we can also connect better with other agencies (fire, hospital, cemetery and port districts).

I don't view myself as a politician, but I want to lead our city to make our community better for all of its citizens. I strive to present a professional and welcoming image of Quincy in all I do. I have vision, passion, experience, dedication and drive to make Quincy a better place to live for all of us and our guests.