Trump intensifies criticism of his own attorney general

President Donald Trump is taking a remarkable new swipe at his own attorney general on Monday.

He's referring to Jeff Sessions in a tweet as "beleaguered" while privately musing about whether he should fire his longtime ally.

Trump again directed his displeasure at Sessions while fuming about the ongoing investigations into Russian meddling in the 2016 election and possible campaign collusion with foreign officials

He has speculated aloud to allies in recent days about the potential consequences of firing Sessions. That's according to three people who have recently spoken to the president and demanded anonymity to discuss private conversations.

But Trump often talks about making staff changes without following through. Those who have spoken with the president caution that a change may not be imminent or happen at all.

