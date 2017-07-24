Coffee is life: Washington woman's hands-free drinking tip goes viral

With Washington's new distracted driving law in effect, holding a phone while behind the wheel could cost you. In addition to the cell phone crackdown, the law makes eating, drinking or other activities that could potentially take your hands off the wheel secondary offenses. That means if you run a stop sign while drinking a cup of coffee and get pulled over for running the stop sign, you could get a $99 fine for drinking that coffee.

But one Washington woman has found a clever way to keep getting her caffeine fix while keeping her hands at 10 and 2, and the Internet is loving it.

Sarah Hubler-Gutierrez, from Vancouver, posted a photo on her Facebook Sunday, the first day the new DUI-E law took effect. In the photo she's seen with her hands on the wheel and a giant straw stretching from her coffee in a cup holder up to her mouth.

The caption reads, "How to obey the law in Washington when coffee is life."

Since it was posted Sunday afternoon, the post has been shared more than 30,000 times and has thousands of comments.