Those near Bissell fire thankful for firefighters, community

HUNTERS, Wash. -

Those who live around Hunters can see the difference in the air as firefighters make good progress on the Bissell fire. But, level 2 and 3 evacuation notices are still in place for those who live adjacent to the fire.

Rachel Hiskey got the notice Sunday night when she first heard a helicopter, and then noticed smoke.

“Our peace has gone for a while, yes,” she says.

She immediately started packing and preparing to leave at a moment's notice. And for a moment, Rachel thought the fire could come over the ridge. But, she says, someone was looking out for her.

“Thank heaven the winds shifted,” she says. “It never comes from the north but all night long it came from the north...the smoke blew away and it kept the fire from coming this way.”

Rachel continues to watch the fire from her deck, monitoring it closely. She now just hopes the fire can be contained safely.

"I'm just very grateful for the response from the community," she says. 

The American Red Cross has a shelter set up for evacuees at the Columbia Schools in Hunters. 

  Door-to-door solicitor uses racial slur against Spokane woman

    Sunday, July 23 2017 9:39 PM EDT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - One Spokane couple is furious after they say someone who went door-to-door asking for donations used a racial slur against them. Roger and Christina Wink were at home when they heard a knock at the door. Christina answered, and a man described to be in his 20s said he was collecting money to send care packages to active military.

    SPOKANE, Wash. - One Spokane couple is furious after they say someone who went door-to-door asking for donations used a racial slur against them. Roger and Christina Wink were at home when they heard a knock at the door. Christina answered, and a man described to be in his 20s said he was collecting money to send care packages to active military.

  Evacuation orders lifted for Bissell fire near Hunters in Stevens County

    Monday, July 24 2017 10:13 PM EDT

    STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - Update 7:10 p.m.: Trooper Jeff Sevigney with Washington State Patrol reports the Bissell fire near Hunters, Washington, is 411 acres and 10 percent contained as of Monday night. All evacuation orders for residents in the vicinity have been lifted Monday night according to Stevens County Emergency Management.

    STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - Update 7:10 p.m.: Trooper Jeff Sevigney with Washington State Patrol reports the Bissell fire near Hunters, Washington, is 411 acres and 10 percent contained as of Monday night. All evacuation orders for residents in the vicinity have been lifted Monday night according to Stevens County Emergency Management.

  Teenage driver livestreams part of deadly crash on Instagram; victim identified

    Monday, July 24 2017 5:58 PM EDT

    MERCED, Calif. (AP) - Authorities have released the name of a California girl killed in a crash that occurred as her older sister was livestreaming while driving the car. Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke identified the girl Monday as 14-year-old Jacqueline Sanchez of Stockton.      Authorities say she was ejected Friday...

    MERCED, Calif. (AP) - Authorities have released the name of a California girl killed in a crash that occurred as her older sister was livestreaming while driving the car. Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke identified the girl Monday as 14-year-old Jacqueline Sanchez of Stockton.      Authorities say she was ejected Friday...

  'Nurse in' held in support of breastfeeding Spokane mom

    Monday, July 24 2017 11:44 PM EDT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - If you were near Physzique Fitness in South Spokane Monday morning, you may be wondering what all the mothers and babies were doing outside. We learned they were holding a 'nurse-in' to show their support for a mother who said she had a negative breastfeeding experience at the facility.

    SPOKANE, Wash. - If you were near Physzique Fitness in South Spokane Monday morning, you may be wondering what all the mothers and babies were doing outside. We learned they were holding a 'nurse-in' to show their support for a mother who said she had a negative breastfeeding experience at the facility.

  Law enforcement warning motorists about new distracted driving law

    Monday, July 24 2017 11:26 PM EDT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The next time your phone rings while you're driving you better not pick it up, unless you don't mind a $136 fine. The new distracted driving law in Washington, also called the DUI-E law, went into effect Sunday, and local law enforcement are reminding drivers to be completely hands-free.

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The next time your phone rings while you’re driving you better not pick it up, unless you don’t mind a $136 fine. The new distracted driving law in Washington, also called the DUI-E law, went into effect Sunday, and local law enforcement are reminding drivers to be completely hands-free.

  D'oh! Truck spills bread dough all over highway

    Monday, July 24 2017 10:33 PM EDT

    KHQ.com - A truck hauling dough on Interstate 5 Monday had to pull off to the shoulder after the heat of the day caused the dough being transported in the truck to rise and spill out of the truck onto the highway. Trooper Brooke Bova documented the odd sight on Twitter. She said the truck was not blocking traffic, but different agencies responded to clean it up.

    KHQ.com - A truck hauling dough on Interstate 5 Monday had to pull off to the shoulder after the heat of the day caused the dough being transported in the truck to rise and spill out of the truck onto the highway. Trooper Brooke Bova documented the odd sight on Twitter. She said the truck was not blocking traffic, but different agencies responded to clean it up.

