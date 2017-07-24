Latah teen murder suspects to be extradited back to Idaho

A Ferry County, Washington, Judge has approved an extradition request Monday to move teen murder suspects Matthew McKetta and Keagan Tennant back to Latah County in North Idaho.

KHQ was there as Tennant, the son a Pullman Police officer, was escorted into jail Friday.

The two are accused of playing a role in the murder of an 18-year-old Pullman High School senior. They went on the run from Moscow Monday night, after the murder, and were found and arrested more than 200 miles away in Ferry County.

The two could be extradited back to Idaho as early as Tuesday.