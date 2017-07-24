Residents deal with power outages from Bissell Fire

While there are families under level two and level three evacuation notices because of the Bissell Fire, there are also a lot of families who don't have electricity in their homes because of the fire.

The power outage currently affects people who live in Gifford all the way down Highway 25 to about where the Two Rivers Casino is.

Some businesses weren't open Monday because of the power outage, but others still gathered for their normal lunch.

“We're having a picnic,” says Shirley Dashiell.

She's known as the best cook in her group, and the group gathers often for lunch together. So, when the power went out, Shirley improvised, making sandwiches instead of the fish she was planning to make.

It's something Mabel Bennett appreciates. She left early for the lunch on Monday so she could talk to them about the fire and how everyone has been affected by it. It's not the first time a fire has come close. Mabel says the fire in Fruitland from 2015 came just a mile away from her home. She and others have learned lessons on how to make do with what you have.

So while firefighters work on suppression, and crews try to restore power, these folks have each other to make do under these circumstances.