Coeur d'Alene man searches for missing peacock named Charlie

When you walk into Dean Brotzman’s backyard you’ll find dogs, cats, and chickens.

And peacocks -- yes, peacocks.

“They all run around the yard here,” Brotzman said.

Brotzman says one day a peacock, that he now he owns, waltzed into their neighborhood.

“We started feeding him and everyone started feeding him,” Brotzman said referring to their peacock, Petey.

They were hooked.

“It's a lot of fun. They all have their own personality,” he said.

But, there’s one missing.

Brotzman says in June he came home from work and noticed Charlie, one of his young peacocks, wasn’t there

“That's not all that uncommon, but he never came home that night, and that's not very common,” he said.

Brotzman says he filed a police report after Charlie didn’t come home.

He says what’s unusual about this is you can normally hear the call of the peacock.

“They constantly communicate with each other,” Brotzman says, “but we have not heard Charlie calling at all because you can usually hear them up to a half a mile sometimes even farther away."

Which is why Brotzman thinks that someone may have stolen Charlie.

“It makes me think that someone might have him locked up in a garage or someone might have taken him somewhere else,” he said.

You can’t miss him; he’s only got seven toes.

If you’ve seen Charlie or know where he is you’re urged to call Coeur d’Alene Police.