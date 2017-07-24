D'oh! Truck spills bread dough all over highway

A truck hauling dough on Interstate 5 Monday had to pull off to the shoulder after the heat of the day caused the dough being transported in the truck to rise and spill out of the truck onto the highway.

Trooper Brooke Bova documented the odd sight on Twitter. She said the truck was not blocking traffic, but different agencies responded to clean it up.

Trooper even took a minute to snap a selfie from the unusual traffic call.

Because when you see something fun in this job, you take a selfie and document it! #thegreatdoughrising pic.twitter.com/75pZZx2yH3 — Trooper Brooke Bova (@wspd1pio) July 24, 2017

The dough was messy, but wasn't hazardous to drivers on the highway Monday.

It took crews about an hour to clean up the dough-y mess.