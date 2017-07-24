Law enforcement warning motorists about new distracted driving law

The next time your phone rings while you’re driving you better not pick it up, unless you don’t mind a $136 fine.

The new distracted driving law in Washington, also called the DUI-E law, went into effect Sunday, and local law enforcement are reminding drivers to be completely hands-free.

“If people will understand that it’s a distraction more so than a tool a lot of times, then we can change a little driving behavior and stop having collisions and fatalities and serious injuries from people who aren’t paying attention,” said Washington State Patrol Trooper Rob Nance.

KHQ Local News reporter Joe McHale joined Trooper Nance Monday for a ride along.

“You can look at the driving and see they are distracted because of their [driving] behavior,” said Nance. “Then when you get up next to them you realize they’re doing something.”

While on the road, we say someone “doing something.” They were talking on the phone while driving.

Trooper Nance gave the driver a warning. He says for the next six months, troopers will educate drivers who violate the law instead of ticket them.

Drivers have to be completely hands free while talking on the phone, this includes holding your phone in your had and putting it on speaker phone.