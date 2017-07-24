'Nurse in' held in support of breastfeeding Spokane mom - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

'Nurse in' held in support of breastfeeding Spokane mom

by Hayley Guenthner, KHQ Local News Anchor & Reporter
If you were near Physzique Fitness in South Spokane Monday morning, you may be wondering what all the mothers and babies were doing outside. We learned they were holding a 'nurse-in' to show their support for a mother who said she had a negative breastfeeding experience at the facility.

"Babies need to eat, they shouldn't have to eat in the bathroom or with a blanket over their head," said nursing mother, Brandy Golob.

To Brandy, that's common sense, but she said it's an issue that just keeps coming up.

"We are out here to support our fellow mom's for breastfeeding," she said.

That's the point of Monday's "nurse-in" outside of Physzique Fitness in South Spokane. Brandy and the other moms are rallying around fellow nursing mother, Hannah Fall, who said she had a negative encounter at the gym.

"The manager pulled me aside and said next time, can you breastfeed your son in the bathroom," Hannah said.

But gym management claims it wasn't that she was nursing, it was how.

Hannah told KHQ she was lifting weights in one arm and nursing her son in the other. She demonstrated it for us. That can be seen in video included in the article.

Gym staff said the felt it was a safety concern.

"We have very strict kids policies, they shouldn't be allowed on the floor," said Amy Fairbanks. "That's honestly the biggest issue."

But Hannah said it took days for her to even hear anything about safety worries. She said when she was initially approached, the employee didn't say anything like that.  

"There was no mention of safety issues," Hannah said.

The situation has generated many comments and opinions. The mother's at the 'nurse-in' say they just hope it leads to more education about nursing mother's rights. They passed out cards explaining Washington State Law regarding breastfeeding during the event. 

