Petition Calls for Changes to E-DUI Law

Its only been in effect for a few days but some drivers in Washington are not happy with the new E-DUI law and want to make changes.

The petition is on Change.Org and has nearly 8,000 signatures.

The person behind the petition wants to change the section that allows a secondary offense for anyone caught eating, drinking or grooming when they are pulled over for another traffic violation.

The petition says, "As a working citizen and many others who commute long hours of driving throughout the State of Washington, I feel eating, drinking, and or grooming should be a citizens right when behind the wheel and feel this law needs to have more of the people's response then having our elected officials make decisions without consent from the people."

Read the petition here: https://www.change.org/p/washington-state-senate-washington-states-distractor-driving-laws-be-readvised/naftaExp1/real_control?recruiter=749855656&utm_source=share_petition&utm_medium=facebook&utm_campaign=autopublish&utm_term=stepper_psf&utm_content=nafta_share_post_copy_en_5%3Areal_control