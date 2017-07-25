Petition Calls for Changes to E-DUI Law - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Petition Calls for Changes to E-DUI Law

Posted: Updated:
by Rob Curry, KHQ News Producer
Connect

Its only been in effect for a few days but some drivers in Washington are not happy with the new E-DUI law and want to make changes.

The petition is on Change.Org and has nearly 8,000 signatures.

The person behind the petition wants to change the section that allows a secondary offense for anyone caught eating, drinking or grooming when they are pulled over for another traffic violation.

The petition says, "As a working citizen and many others who commute long hours of driving throughout the State of Washington, I feel eating, drinking, and or grooming should be a citizens right when behind the wheel and feel this law needs to have more of the people's response then having our elected officials make decisions without consent from the people."

Read the petition here: https://www.change.org/p/washington-state-senate-washington-states-distractor-driving-laws-be-readvised/naftaExp1/real_control?recruiter=749855656&utm_source=share_petition&utm_medium=facebook&utm_campaign=autopublish&utm_term=stepper_psf&utm_content=nafta_share_post_copy_en_5%3Areal_control

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Petition Calls for Changes to E-DUI Law

    Petition Calls for Changes to E-DUI Law

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 8:21 AM EDT2017-07-25 12:21:30 GMT

    Its only been in effect for a few days but some drivers in Washington are not happy with the new E-DUI law and want to make changes.

    >>

    Its only been in effect for a few days but some drivers in Washington are not happy with the new E-DUI law and want to make changes.

    >>

  • Coffee is life: Washington woman's hands-free drinking tip goes viral

    Coffee is life: Washington woman's hands-free drinking tip goes viral

    Monday, July 24 2017 7:30 PM EDT2017-07-24 23:30:43 GMT

    VANCOUVER, Wash. - With Washington's new distracted driving law in effect, holding a phone while behind the wheel could cost you. In addition to the cell phone crackdown, the law makes eating, drinking or other activities that could potentially take your hands off the wheel secondary offenses. That means if you run a stop sign while drinking a cup of coffee and get pulled over for running the stop sign, you could get a $99 fine for drinking that coffee.

    >>

    VANCOUVER, Wash. - With Washington's new distracted driving law in effect, holding a phone while behind the wheel could cost you. In addition to the cell phone crackdown, the law makes eating, drinking or other activities that could potentially take your hands off the wheel secondary offenses. That means if you run a stop sign while drinking a cup of coffee and get pulled over for running the stop sign, you could get a $99 fine for drinking that coffee.

    >>

  • 'Nurse in' held in support of breastfeeding Spokane mom

    'Nurse in' held in support of breastfeeding Spokane mom

    Monday, July 24 2017 11:44 PM EDT2017-07-25 03:44:04 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - If you were near Physzique Fitness in South Spokane Monday morning, you may be wondering what all the mothers and babies were doing outside. We learned they were holding a 'nurse-in' to show their support for a mother who said she had a negative breastfeeding experience at the facility.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - If you were near Physzique Fitness in South Spokane Monday morning, you may be wondering what all the mothers and babies were doing outside. We learned they were holding a 'nurse-in' to show their support for a mother who said she had a negative breastfeeding experience at the facility.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Petition Calls for Changes to E-DUI Law

    Petition Calls for Changes to E-DUI Law

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 8:21 AM EDT2017-07-25 12:21:30 GMT

    Its only been in effect for a few days but some drivers in Washington are not happy with the new E-DUI law and want to make changes.

    >>

    Its only been in effect for a few days but some drivers in Washington are not happy with the new E-DUI law and want to make changes.

    >>

  • Mad Minute stories from Monday, July 24th

    Mad Minute stories from Monday, July 24th

    Monday, July 24 2017 5:39 PM EDT2017-07-24 21:39:13 GMT
    Mad Minute for 12/30/16Mad Minute for 12/30/16

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Monday, July 24th.

    >>

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Monday, July 24th.

    >>

  • 'Nurse in' held in support of breastfeeding Spokane mom

    'Nurse in' held in support of breastfeeding Spokane mom

    Monday, July 24 2017 11:44 PM EDT2017-07-25 03:44:04 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - If you were near Physzique Fitness in South Spokane Monday morning, you may be wondering what all the mothers and babies were doing outside. We learned they were holding a 'nurse-in' to show their support for a mother who said she had a negative breastfeeding experience at the facility.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - If you were near Physzique Fitness in South Spokane Monday morning, you may be wondering what all the mothers and babies were doing outside. We learned they were holding a 'nurse-in' to show their support for a mother who said she had a negative breastfeeding experience at the facility.

    >>
    •   