Trump message manager ready to clean house to stop leaks

WASHINGTON -

President Donald Trump's new communications director says he's prepared to clean house in order to stop information leaks.
    
Anthony Scaramucci, the financier tapped for the role last week, said Tuesday that he was prepared to "fire everybody" to prevent leaks.
    
Speaking to reporters, Scaramucci said that he was "not doing an investigation. I'm just going to get the leaking to stop."
    
"You're either going to stop leaking or you're going to get fired," he said.  The Trump administration has been plagued by multiple leaks.
    
The new communications director would not address a report in Politico that he was planning to fire a press aide, calling it "unfair thing for me to comment on."
    
Trump appointed Scaramucci Friday. Press Secretary Sean Spicer resigned in protest.

    •   