Idaho's rape charges rarely result in sex crime convictions

BOISE, Idaho -

A new state analysis shows that just 4 percent of reported rapes in Idaho result in a guilty conviction of a sex crime.

According to the Idaho State Police report, rape charges are the most likely to be amended or modified to a lesser offense compared to other sex crime charges.

Furthermore, while the overall rate of reported sex crimes in Idaho has been steadily decreasing since 2009, the majority of sex crimes are committed by someone known by the victim.

The report also found that 24 percent of reported sex offenses statewide resulted in an arrest between 2009 and 2015. Meanwhile, nearly 50 percent of violent crimes lead to an arrest. That disparity only widened in rural Idaho, Nez Perce, Caribou, Minidoka and Teton counties.

