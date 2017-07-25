Details on Idaho 18-year-old's death to be made public soon

Details on Idaho 18-year-old's death to be made public soonPosted: Updated:
Petition Calls for Changes to E-DUI Law
Its only been in effect for a few days but some drivers in Washington are not happy with the new E-DUI law and want to make changes.>>
Coffee is life: Washington woman's hands-free drinking tip goes viral
VANCOUVER, Wash. - With Washington's new distracted driving law in effect, holding a phone while behind the wheel could cost you. In addition to the cell phone crackdown, the law makes eating, drinking or other activities that could potentially take your hands off the wheel secondary offenses. That means if you run a stop sign while drinking a cup of coffee and get pulled over for running the stop sign, you could get a $99 fine for drinking that coffee.>>
'Nurse in' held in support of breastfeeding Spokane mom
SPOKANE, Wash. - If you were near Physzique Fitness in South Spokane Monday morning, you may be wondering what all the mothers and babies were doing outside. We learned they were holding a 'nurse-in' to show their support for a mother who said she had a negative breastfeeding experience at the facility.>>
Teenage driver livestreams part of deadly crash on Instagram; victim identified
MERCED, Calif. (AP) - Authorities have released the name of a California girl killed in a crash that occurred as her older sister was livestreaming while driving the car. Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke identified the girl Monday as 14-year-old Jacqueline Sanchez of Stockton. Authorities say she was ejected Friday...>>
D'oh! Truck spills bread dough all over highway
KHQ.com - A truck hauling dough on Interstate 5 Monday had to pull off to the shoulder after the heat of the day caused the dough being transported in the truck to rise and spill out of the truck onto the highway. Trooper Brooke Bova documented the odd sight on Twitter. She said the truck was not blocking traffic, but different agencies responded to clean it up.>>
Idaho police defend arrest of man filming public building
POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) - An eastern Idaho police chief is defending the arrest of a man who was videotaping the outside of a public building even though the officer who made the arrest cited a law that doesn't exist. Pocatello Police Chief Scott Marchand has refused to release the name of the officer involved in the incident but said during a press conference Monday that the officer handled the situation well.>>
In Minneapolis, fake sign warns of ‘easily startled’ police
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The fatal shooting of an Australian woman by a Minneapolis police officer has sparked the posting of at least two fake street signs warning people of “easily startled” officers.>>
Post Falls family warn of sex trafficking dangers
POST FALLS, Idaho - “I love you unconditionally.” Those heartbreaking words are from a father we’ve interviewed previously. A north Idaho family tells KHQ this was more than a runaway situation, this was one of the worst things a parent can experience. In June, a local family contacted KHQ and asked for help to find their daughter. According to police, the 17-year old girl got on a plane in Spokane and disappeared in Seattle.>>
Health Department reviews anti-pot message aimed at Latinos
YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) - The Washington Department of Health is apologizing after some people were offended by anti-marijuana messaging aimed at Latino youth in the Yakima area. The public health campaign includes advertisements and at least one billboard that says, "We don't need pot to have fun," and "We're Hispanics ... We're cool by default.">>
Brush fire closes Newport Highway at Pittsburg north of Spokane
MEAD, Wash. - Update: A brush fire off Highway 2 near Pittsburg is about two to three acres in size as of Tuesday afternoon. Firefighters on scene say there were three separate starts along the highway, but have not yet determined the cause.>>
Tiger cub rejected by mother finds new mom in Oklahoma zoo
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - A tiger cub rejected by her mother at the Philadelphia Zoo has been accepted by a new mother at the Oklahoma City Zoo. Officials with the two zoos said Monday that the cub, named Zoya, was accepted by a Sumatran tiger named Lola. Zoya is an Amur tiger, also known as a Siberian tiger. Zoya is the lone survivor of five cubs born July 9 to a first-time mother in the Philadelphia Zoo, and the mother rejected her.>>
Details on Idaho 18-year-old's death to be made public soon
MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) - Officials say the details about an 18-year-old Idaho man's death and the two men charged in connection should be made public this week at a court hearing as the two accused are making their way into Latah County custody after being held in Washington state.>>
Idaho's rape charges rarely result in sex crime convictions
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - A new state analysis shows that just 4 percent of reported rapes in Idaho result in a guilty conviction of a sex crime. According to the Idaho State Police report, rape charges are the most likely to be amended or modified to a lesser offense compared to other sex crime charges. Furthermore, while the overall rate of reported sex crimes in Idaho has been steadily decreasing since 2009, the majority of sex crimes are committed by someone known by the victim.>>
Voters to decide if Spokane should fine coal, oil shipments
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Voters in Spokane will decide in November whether the city should fine railroad operators for certain coal and crude oil rail shipments through its downtown core. The Spokane City Council voted Monday night to put the citizens' initiative to voters on the fall ballot rather than passing it.>>
Pence breaks tie, Senate takes up health bill
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Senate has voted to move ahead on health care legislation aimed at dismantling the Obama health law. The vote was 51-50 on Tuesday, a victory for Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and President Donald Trump. Last week, McConnell was forced to postpone the vote, lacking the support of conservatives and moderates. Vice President Mike Pence cast the tie-breaking vote.>>
