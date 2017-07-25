In Minneapolis, fake sign warns of ‘easily startled’ police

The fatal shooting of an Australian woman by a Minneapolis police officer has sparked the posting of at least two fake street signs warning people of “easily startled” officers.

The Star Tribune reports one sign was spotted in Minneapolis and another in St. Paul over the weekend.

The official-looking orange metal signs read: “WARNING: TWIN CITIES POLICE EASILY STARTLED.” The signs have a picture of an officer with a gun in each raised hand, shooting in both directions.

Justine Damond was unarmed when she was killed behind her home on July 15, after she called 911 to report a possible rape.

