Roads reopened after brush fire at Newport Highway and Pittsburg north of Spokane

Update 3 p.m.: Washington State Patrol reports all lanes have reopened after a brush fire closed roads near Newport Highway and Pittsburg earlier Tuesday. The cause of the brush fire remains under investigation as of Tuesday afternoon.

Update: A brush fire off Highway 2 near Pittsburg is about two to three acres in size as of Tuesday afternoon. Firefighters on scene say there were three separate starts along the highway, but have not yet determined the cause.

A construction company used a water cannon to help firefighters douse the flames Tuesday. They happened to be in the area and had a water cannon they use to keep their construction sites clear of dust.

Firefighters say roads in the area will be closed for the next few hours while they begin mop up operations on the fire and continue investigating the cause. Firefighters will be monitoring the fire throughout the day to put out any potential flare ups that may happen.

Previous coverage:

Firefighters are working to get a brush fire near Highway 2 and Pittsburg street north of Spokane Tuesday afternoon.

Fire crews have closed off Highway 2 at Pittsburg while they work to get the fire under control. Flames were visible on the side of the road Tuesday and a tree was seen going up in flames.

Fire crews ask motorists in the area to avoid the are if possible.

There is no word yet on what caused the fire.

There were reports of a second brush fire down the road on Highway 2 at Farwell. That fire appeared to be quickly extinguished.

At last report there were no homes threatened by the fire.

We are working to confirm more details. As we learn more, we'll update this story.