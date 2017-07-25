Roads reopened after brush fire at Newport Highway and Pittsburg - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Roads reopened after brush fire at Newport Highway and Pittsburg north of Spokane

Posted: Updated:
by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
Connect
MEAD, Wash. -

Update 3 p.m.: Washington State Patrol reports all lanes have reopened after a brush fire closed roads near Newport Highway and Pittsburg earlier Tuesday. The cause of the brush fire remains under investigation as of Tuesday afternoon.

Update: A brush fire off Highway 2 near Pittsburg is about two to three acres in size as of Tuesday afternoon. Firefighters on scene say there were three separate starts along the highway, but have not yet determined the cause. 

A construction company used a water cannon to help firefighters douse the flames Tuesday. They happened to be in the area and had a water cannon they use to keep their construction sites clear of dust. 

Firefighters say roads in the area will be closed for the next few hours while they begin mop up operations on the fire and continue investigating the cause. Firefighters will be monitoring the fire throughout the day to put out any potential flare ups that may happen.

Previous coverage:

Firefighters are working to get a brush fire near Highway 2 and Pittsburg street north of Spokane Tuesday afternoon. 

Fire crews have closed off Highway 2 at Pittsburg while they work to get the fire under control. Flames were visible on the side of the road Tuesday and a tree was seen going up in flames. 

Fire crews ask motorists in the area to avoid the are if possible.

There is no word yet on what caused the fire.

There were reports of a second brush fire down the road on Highway 2 at Farwell. That fire appeared to be quickly extinguished.

At last report there were no homes threatened by the fire.

We are working to confirm more details. As we learn more, we'll update this story.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Petition Calls for Changes to E-DUI Law

    Petition Calls for Changes to E-DUI Law

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 6:10 PM EDT2017-07-25 22:10:01 GMT

    Its only been in effect for a few days but some drivers in Washington are not happy with the new E-DUI law and want to make changes.

    >>

    Its only been in effect for a few days but some drivers in Washington are not happy with the new E-DUI law and want to make changes.

    >>

  • Coffee is life: Washington woman's hands-free drinking tip goes viral

    Coffee is life: Washington woman's hands-free drinking tip goes viral

    Monday, July 24 2017 7:30 PM EDT2017-07-24 23:30:43 GMT

    VANCOUVER, Wash. - With Washington's new distracted driving law in effect, holding a phone while behind the wheel could cost you. In addition to the cell phone crackdown, the law makes eating, drinking or other activities that could potentially take your hands off the wheel secondary offenses. That means if you run a stop sign while drinking a cup of coffee and get pulled over for running the stop sign, you could get a $99 fine for drinking that coffee.

    >>

    VANCOUVER, Wash. - With Washington's new distracted driving law in effect, holding a phone while behind the wheel could cost you. In addition to the cell phone crackdown, the law makes eating, drinking or other activities that could potentially take your hands off the wheel secondary offenses. That means if you run a stop sign while drinking a cup of coffee and get pulled over for running the stop sign, you could get a $99 fine for drinking that coffee.

    >>

  • 'Nurse in' held in support of breastfeeding Spokane mom

    'Nurse in' held in support of breastfeeding Spokane mom

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 6:57 PM EDT2017-07-25 22:57:23 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - If you were near Physzique Fitness in South Spokane Monday morning, you may be wondering what all the mothers and babies were doing outside. We learned they were holding a 'nurse-in' to show their support for a mother who said she had a negative breastfeeding experience at the facility.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - If you were near Physzique Fitness in South Spokane Monday morning, you may be wondering what all the mothers and babies were doing outside. We learned they were holding a 'nurse-in' to show their support for a mother who said she had a negative breastfeeding experience at the facility.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Fire north of Chattaroy closes Highway 2 at Laurel Rd.

    Fire north of Chattaroy closes Highway 2 at Laurel Rd.

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 7:36 PM EDT2017-07-25 23:36:26 GMT

    CHATTAROY, Wash. - Spokane County Fire District 4 reports a fire has closed Highway 2 in both directions near Laurel Road north of Chattaroy. Several agencies are responding to get the fire under control. Washington State Patrol is working to control traffic in the area. Motorists are asked to avoid Highway 2 near Chattaroy if at all possible.

    >>

    CHATTAROY, Wash. - Spokane County Fire District 4 reports a fire has closed Highway 2 in both directions near Laurel Road north of Chattaroy. Several agencies are responding to get the fire under control. Washington State Patrol is working to control traffic in the area. Motorists are asked to avoid Highway 2 near Chattaroy if at all possible.

    >>

  • Entertain your pets: Pet tech aimed at helping furry friends

    Entertain your pets: Pet tech aimed at helping furry friends

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 7:14 PM EDT2017-07-25 23:14:13 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Most of the time when you play with your pet, you reach for some sort of toy. But, what if you’re not home? There are actually TV shows and apps now that you can get to entertain your pets. Veterinarians say it actually does work. These apps usually have something running around on the screen and the dog or cat has to tap them to make them disappear.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Most of the time when you play with your pet, you reach for some sort of toy. But, what if you’re not home? There are actually TV shows and apps now that you can get to entertain your pets. Veterinarians say it actually does work. These apps usually have something running around on the screen and the dog or cat has to tap them to make them disappear.

    >>

  • 'Nurse in' held in support of breastfeeding Spokane mom

    'Nurse in' held in support of breastfeeding Spokane mom

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 6:57 PM EDT2017-07-25 22:57:23 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - If you were near Physzique Fitness in South Spokane Monday morning, you may be wondering what all the mothers and babies were doing outside. We learned they were holding a 'nurse-in' to show their support for a mother who said she had a negative breastfeeding experience at the facility.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - If you were near Physzique Fitness in South Spokane Monday morning, you may be wondering what all the mothers and babies were doing outside. We learned they were holding a 'nurse-in' to show their support for a mother who said she had a negative breastfeeding experience at the facility.

    >>
    •   