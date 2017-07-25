Idaho police defend arrest of man filming public building

An eastern Idaho police chief is defending the arrest of a man who was videotaping the outside of a public building even though the officer who made the arrest cited a law that doesn't exist.

Pocatello Police Chief Scott Marchand has refused to release the name of the officer involved in the incident but said during a press conference Monday that the officer handled the situation well.

Sean Johnson of Chubbuck was videotaping the exterior of the FBI building in Pocatello when the officer approached and asked for identification, accusing Johnson of "public voyeurism." No such law exists in Idaho.

Johnson was arrested and later charged with resisting an officer, though police declined to release details on any conduct they believe merits the charge. Johnson's attorney, Curtis Smith, says the charge is unfounded and he's asking a judge to dismiss the case.

