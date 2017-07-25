Police: homeless woman set on fire by man, also homeless

Authorities in West Virginia say they've arrested a homeless man suspected of setting a woman on fire who is also homeless.

Charleston police Lt. Steve Cooper told local media groups that 34-year-old Carl Tramane Magee III was arrested Monday on charges that include attempted murder. Cooper says the victim was asleep on a porch Sunday morning when Magee poured gasoline on her and lit her on fire. Police say the woman suffered extensive burns and is in critical condition at a hospital.

Cooper says video from a neighbor's surveillance camera shows Magee going up to the porch with a gas can and a fire then igniting.

It wasn't immediately known if Magee has an attorney. Authorities say the man is from California but they didn't give his hometown.

