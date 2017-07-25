2 photographers arrested on top of 400-foot-high bridge

Officials say two men arrested in the middle of the night on top of Philadelphia's nearly 400-foot-tall Ben Franklin Bridge were photographers.



The head of the agency that operates the bridge connecting downtown Philadelphia and Camden, New Jersey, says the men set off motion detectors as they climbed suspension cables around 1 a.m. Tuesday.



John Hanson of the Delaware River Port Authority says the two men, dressed all in black, surrendered when a rescue team surrounded them.



He says Martin J. Romero-Clark, of New York City, and Andrew Lillibridge, of Toledo, Ohio, were charged with multiple felonies. They did not return Facebook messages seeking comment.



Their social media profiles show multiple high-altitude images, including pictures from the tops of other bridges.



The Ben Franklin Bridge, which crosses the Delaware River, was closed for more than 90 minutes.

