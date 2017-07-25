Authorities search for missing Post Falls teen last seen in Sandpoint

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Sandpoint Police Department are looking for a 16-year-old girl missing since July 7 from Post Falls, Idaho. Sandpoint Police say the girl was last seen in the Sandpoint area.

Hailee Thornock is described as a white female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet 5 inches tall and 125 lbs. Police say she may go by the nickname Lanham.

Anyone with information should call 911 or the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office at 208-446-1840.