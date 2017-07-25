Authorities search for missing Post Falls teen last seen in Sand - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Authorities search for missing Post Falls teen last seen in Sandpoint

Posted: Updated:
by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
Connect
Have you seen Hailee Thornock? Have you seen Hailee Thornock?
SANDPOINT, Idaho -

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Sandpoint Police Department are looking for a 16-year-old girl missing since July 7 from Post Falls, Idaho. Sandpoint Police say the girl was last seen in the Sandpoint area.

Hailee Thornock is described as a white female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet 5 inches tall and 125 lbs. Police say she may go by the nickname Lanham. 

Anyone with information should call 911 or the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office at 208-446-1840.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Petition Calls for Changes to E-DUI Law

    Petition Calls for Changes to E-DUI Law

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 6:10 PM EDT2017-07-25 22:10:01 GMT

    Its only been in effect for a few days but some drivers in Washington are not happy with the new E-DUI law and want to make changes.

    >>

    Its only been in effect for a few days but some drivers in Washington are not happy with the new E-DUI law and want to make changes.

    >>

  • Coffee is life: Washington woman's hands-free drinking tip goes viral

    Coffee is life: Washington woman's hands-free drinking tip goes viral

    Monday, July 24 2017 7:30 PM EDT2017-07-24 23:30:43 GMT

    VANCOUVER, Wash. - With Washington's new distracted driving law in effect, holding a phone while behind the wheel could cost you. In addition to the cell phone crackdown, the law makes eating, drinking or other activities that could potentially take your hands off the wheel secondary offenses. That means if you run a stop sign while drinking a cup of coffee and get pulled over for running the stop sign, you could get a $99 fine for drinking that coffee.

    >>

    VANCOUVER, Wash. - With Washington's new distracted driving law in effect, holding a phone while behind the wheel could cost you. In addition to the cell phone crackdown, the law makes eating, drinking or other activities that could potentially take your hands off the wheel secondary offenses. That means if you run a stop sign while drinking a cup of coffee and get pulled over for running the stop sign, you could get a $99 fine for drinking that coffee.

    >>

  • 'Nurse in' held in support of breastfeeding Spokane mom

    'Nurse in' held in support of breastfeeding Spokane mom

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 6:57 PM EDT2017-07-25 22:57:23 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - If you were near Physzique Fitness in South Spokane Monday morning, you may be wondering what all the mothers and babies were doing outside. We learned they were holding a 'nurse-in' to show their support for a mother who said she had a negative breastfeeding experience at the facility.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - If you were near Physzique Fitness in South Spokane Monday morning, you may be wondering what all the mothers and babies were doing outside. We learned they were holding a 'nurse-in' to show their support for a mother who said she had a negative breastfeeding experience at the facility.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Fire north of Chattaroy closes Highway 2 at Laurel Rd.

    Fire north of Chattaroy closes Highway 2 at Laurel Rd.

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 7:36 PM EDT2017-07-25 23:36:26 GMT

    CHATTAROY, Wash. - Spokane County Fire District 4 reports a fire has closed Highway 2 in both directions near Laurel Road north of Chattaroy. Several agencies are responding to get the fire under control. Washington State Patrol is working to control traffic in the area. Motorists are asked to avoid Highway 2 near Chattaroy if at all possible.

    >>

    CHATTAROY, Wash. - Spokane County Fire District 4 reports a fire has closed Highway 2 in both directions near Laurel Road north of Chattaroy. Several agencies are responding to get the fire under control. Washington State Patrol is working to control traffic in the area. Motorists are asked to avoid Highway 2 near Chattaroy if at all possible.

    >>

  • Entertain your pets: Pet tech aimed at helping furry friends

    Entertain your pets: Pet tech aimed at helping furry friends

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 7:14 PM EDT2017-07-25 23:14:13 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Most of the time when you play with your pet, you reach for some sort of toy. But, what if you’re not home? There are actually TV shows and apps now that you can get to entertain your pets. Veterinarians say it actually does work. These apps usually have something running around on the screen and the dog or cat has to tap them to make them disappear.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Most of the time when you play with your pet, you reach for some sort of toy. But, what if you’re not home? There are actually TV shows and apps now that you can get to entertain your pets. Veterinarians say it actually does work. These apps usually have something running around on the screen and the dog or cat has to tap them to make them disappear.

    >>

  • 'Nurse in' held in support of breastfeeding Spokane mom

    'Nurse in' held in support of breastfeeding Spokane mom

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 6:57 PM EDT2017-07-25 22:57:23 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - If you were near Physzique Fitness in South Spokane Monday morning, you may be wondering what all the mothers and babies were doing outside. We learned they were holding a 'nurse-in' to show their support for a mother who said she had a negative breastfeeding experience at the facility.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - If you were near Physzique Fitness in South Spokane Monday morning, you may be wondering what all the mothers and babies were doing outside. We learned they were holding a 'nurse-in' to show their support for a mother who said she had a negative breastfeeding experience at the facility.

    >>
    •   