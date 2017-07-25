Laurel fire north of Chattaroy triggers evacuations - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Laurel fire north of Chattaroy triggers evacuations

Posted: Updated:
by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
Connect
CHATTAROY, Wash. -

Update 6:15 p.m.:  Firefighters continue to fight the Laurel fire north of Chattaroy from the air and the ground Tuesday evening. At last report the fire was about 60 acres. There is no word yet on containment. Mandatory evacuations remain in place for residents on Pend Orielle Road.

KHQ's Peter Maxwell reports a trailer has burned in the fire. There have been no other reports of structures lost in the fire, and no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

Update 4:50 p.m.: Washington Department of Natural Resources reports a fire burning north of Chattaroy is 60 acres as of Tuesday afternoon.

Several agencies are working together to get the fire under control. DNR reports three aircraft are battling the flames as of Tuesday afternoon. 

MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE FOR MORE PHOTOS

Mandatory evacuations are in place for residents on Pend Orielle Road and a mobile home park nearby.  Residents in the area should leave immediately. We are working to confirm more details.

Previous coverage: 

Spokane County Fire District 4 reports a fire has closed Highway 2 in both directions near Laurel Road north of Chattaroy.

Several agencies are responding to get the fire under control. Washington State Patrol is working to control traffic in the area. Motorists are asked to avoid Highway 2 near Chattaroy if at all possible.

The Department of Natural Resources is also on scene with air resources ready to fight the fire from above.

Additional details about this fire were not immediately known.

As we learn more we will update this story.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Petition Calls for Changes to E-DUI Law

    Petition Calls for Changes to E-DUI Law

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 6:10 PM EDT2017-07-25 22:10:01 GMT

    Its only been in effect for a few days but some drivers in Washington are not happy with the new E-DUI law and want to make changes.

    >>

    Its only been in effect for a few days but some drivers in Washington are not happy with the new E-DUI law and want to make changes.

    >>

  • Coffee is life: Washington woman's hands-free drinking tip goes viral

    Coffee is life: Washington woman's hands-free drinking tip goes viral

    Monday, July 24 2017 7:30 PM EDT2017-07-24 23:30:43 GMT

    VANCOUVER, Wash. - With Washington's new distracted driving law in effect, holding a phone while behind the wheel could cost you. In addition to the cell phone crackdown, the law makes eating, drinking or other activities that could potentially take your hands off the wheel secondary offenses. That means if you run a stop sign while drinking a cup of coffee and get pulled over for running the stop sign, you could get a $99 fine for drinking that coffee.

    >>

    VANCOUVER, Wash. - With Washington's new distracted driving law in effect, holding a phone while behind the wheel could cost you. In addition to the cell phone crackdown, the law makes eating, drinking or other activities that could potentially take your hands off the wheel secondary offenses. That means if you run a stop sign while drinking a cup of coffee and get pulled over for running the stop sign, you could get a $99 fine for drinking that coffee.

    >>

  • 'Nurse in' held in support of breastfeeding Spokane mom

    'Nurse in' held in support of breastfeeding Spokane mom

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 6:57 PM EDT2017-07-25 22:57:23 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - If you were near Physzique Fitness in South Spokane Monday morning, you may be wondering what all the mothers and babies were doing outside. We learned they were holding a 'nurse-in' to show their support for a mother who said she had a negative breastfeeding experience at the facility.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - If you were near Physzique Fitness in South Spokane Monday morning, you may be wondering what all the mothers and babies were doing outside. We learned they were holding a 'nurse-in' to show their support for a mother who said she had a negative breastfeeding experience at the facility.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Will Cat Tales big cats behavior be affected by solar eclipse?

    Will Cat Tales big cats behavior be affected by solar eclipse?

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 9:30 PM EDT2017-07-26 01:30:28 GMT

    COLBERT, Wash. - We’re just weeks away from seeing the solar eclipse come across our region. The path of this eclipse is taking a similar path as one seen way back in 1918. But as this happens, will animal behavior change too on August 21? Cat Tales Zoo is known for their big cats. In the summer, those cats typically like to rest a lot more because of the warm weather. But they still do play.

    >>

    COLBERT, Wash. - We’re just weeks away from seeing the solar eclipse come across our region. The path of this eclipse is taking a similar path as one seen way back in 1918. But as this happens, will animal behavior change too on August 21? Cat Tales Zoo is known for their big cats. In the summer, those cats typically like to rest a lot more because of the warm weather. But they still do play.

    >>

  • Laurel fire north of Chattaroy triggers evacuations

    Laurel fire north of Chattaroy triggers evacuations

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 9:14 PM EDT2017-07-26 01:14:29 GMT

    CHATTAROY, Wash. - Update 6:15 p.m.:  Firefighters continue to fight the Laurel fire north of Chattaroy from the air and the ground Tuesday evening. At last report the fire was about 60 acres. There is no word yet on containment. Mandatory evacuations remain in place for residents on Pend Orielle Road. KHQ's Peter Maxwell reports a trailer has burned in the fire. There have been no other reports of structures lost in the fire, and no reported injuries.

    >>

    CHATTAROY, Wash. -  Update 6:15 p.m.:  Firefighters continue to fight the Laurel fire north of Chattaroy from the air and the ground Tuesday evening. At last report the fire was about 60 acres. There is no word yet on containment. Mandatory evacuations remain in place for residents on Pend Orielle Road. KHQ's Peter Maxwell reports a trailer has burned in the fire. There have been no other reports of structures lost in the fire, and no reported injuries.

    >>

  • Spokane treatment facility looking for help with steep repair bills

    Spokane treatment facility looking for help with steep repair bills

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 8:47 PM EDT2017-07-26 00:47:33 GMT

    One local nonprofit is worried about how they are going to pay for some big bills after repairs were needed at their facility. Volunteers asked “Help Me Hayley” to look into their situation.  The Alano Club in South Spokane helps up to 1,000 people a week. The substance addiction treatment center has been helping people in our community for decades, but now they are the ones needing a little support.

    >>

    One local nonprofit is worried about how they are going to pay for some big bills after repairs were needed at their facility. Volunteers asked “Help Me Hayley” to look into their situation.  The Alano Club in South Spokane helps up to 1,000 people a week. The substance addiction treatment center has been helping people in our community for decades, but now they are the ones needing a little support.

    >>
    •   