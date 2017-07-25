Laurel fire north of Chattaroy triggers evacuations; contained a - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Laurel fire north of Chattaroy triggers evacuations; contained at about 50 acres

by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
CHATTAROY, Wash. -

Update: 6:45 p.m.: Fire crews say the Laurel Fire is contained at approximately 50 acres Tuesday evening. About 50 homes in the vicinity of the fire were evacuated. Highway 2 will remain closed for the next few hours while crews continue to monitor the fire. A detour is in place.

Fire Chief Randy Johnson tells KHQ that weather conditions cooperated with fire crews battling the blaze, which kept the fire from spreading.

Aside from a burned trailer, no other structures were lost in the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Update 6:15 p.m.:  Firefighters continue to fight the Laurel fire north of Chattaroy from the air and the ground Tuesday evening. At last report the fire was about 60 acres. There is no word yet on containment. Mandatory evacuations remain in place for residents on Pend Orielle Road.

KHQ's Peter Maxwell reports a trailer has burned in the fire. There have been no other reports of structures lost in the fire, and no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

Update 4:50 p.m.: Washington Department of Natural Resources reports a fire burning north of Chattaroy is 60 acres as of Tuesday afternoon.

Several agencies are working together to get the fire under control. DNR reports three aircraft are battling the flames as of Tuesday afternoon. 

Mandatory evacuations are in place for residents on Pend Orielle Road and a mobile home park nearby.  Residents in the area should leave immediately. We are working to confirm more details.

Spokane County Fire District 4 reports a fire has closed Highway 2 in both directions near Laurel Road north of Chattaroy.

Several agencies are responding to get the fire under control. Washington State Patrol is working to control traffic in the area. Motorists are asked to avoid Highway 2 near Chattaroy if at all possible.

The Department of Natural Resources is also on scene with air resources ready to fight the fire from above.

Additional details about this fire were not immediately known.

  • Petition Calls for Changes to E-DUI Law

    Its only been in effect for a few days but some drivers in Washington are not happy with the new E-DUI law and want to make changes.

  • Coffee is life: Washington woman's hands-free drinking tip goes viral

    VANCOUVER, Wash. - With Washington's new distracted driving law in effect, holding a phone while behind the wheel could cost you. In addition to the cell phone crackdown, the law makes eating, drinking or other activities that could potentially take your hands off the wheel secondary offenses. That means if you run a stop sign while drinking a cup of coffee and get pulled over for running the stop sign, you could get a $99 fine for drinking that coffee.

  • Laurel fire north of Chattaroy triggers evacuations; contained at about 50 acres

    CHATTAROY, Wash. - Update: 6:45 p.m.: Fire crews say the Laurel Fire is contained at approximately 50 acres Tuesday evening. About 50 homes in the vicinity of the fire were evacuated. Highway 2 will remain closed for the next few hours while crews continue to monitor the fire. A detour is in place.

  • Authorities warn virtual kidnapping scams are on the rise

    LOS ANGELES (AP) - Authorities are warning about a rise in virtual kidnappings - where con artists falsely claim to be holding victims' relatives for ransom. Los Angeles police and federal officials warned Tuesday that dozens of people have fallen prey to the scam in recent years and have paid out more than $100,000.

  • Coeur d'Alene reverend helps recover lost goods with metal detector

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - At the beach, you never know who or what you may find. “You'll see a butt mark and some feet mark like where somebody was sitting because that's where the coins and the rings are,” Mark Arbic said. When he’s not at the First Baptist Church in Coeur d’Alene, you’ll usually find Reverend Arbic at the beach.

  • One woman won't be signing the petition to rewrite new DUI-E law

    It’s been three days since Washington drivers have been told to be completely hands-free behind the wheel, and already thousands want to make changes. A petition on Change.org to rewrite the new DUI-E law has already gained more than 20,000 signatures.

