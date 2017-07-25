Laurel fire north of Chattaroy triggers evacuations; contained at about 50 acres

In depth coverage on wild fires, forest fires and brush fires this season.

Update: 6:45 p.m.: Fire crews say the Laurel Fire is contained at approximately 50 acres Tuesday evening. About 50 homes in the vicinity of the fire were evacuated. Highway 2 will remain closed for the next few hours while crews continue to monitor the fire. A detour is in place.

Fire Chief Randy Johnson tells KHQ that weather conditions cooperated with fire crews battling the blaze, which kept the fire from spreading.

Aside from a burned trailer, no other structures were lost in the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Update 6:15 p.m.: Firefighters continue to fight the Laurel fire north of Chattaroy from the air and the ground Tuesday evening. At last report the fire was about 60 acres. There is no word yet on containment. Mandatory evacuations remain in place for residents on Pend Orielle Road.

KHQ's Peter Maxwell reports a trailer has burned in the fire. There have been no other reports of structures lost in the fire, and no reported injuries.

Update 4:50 p.m.: Washington Department of Natural Resources reports a fire burning north of Chattaroy is 60 acres as of Tuesday afternoon.

Several agencies are working together to get the fire under control. DNR reports three aircraft are battling the flames as of Tuesday afternoon.

Mandatory evacuations are in place for residents on Pend Orielle Road and a mobile home park nearby. Residents in the area should leave immediately. We are working to confirm more details.

Spokane County Fire District 4 reports a fire has closed Highway 2 in both directions near Laurel Road north of Chattaroy.

Several agencies are responding to get the fire under control. Washington State Patrol is working to control traffic in the area. Motorists are asked to avoid Highway 2 near Chattaroy if at all possible.

The Department of Natural Resources is also on scene with air resources ready to fight the fire from above.

Additional details about this fire were not immediately known.

As we learn more we will update this story.