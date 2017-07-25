Laurel fire north of Chattaroy triggers evacuations; contained at about 50 acresPosted: Updated:
Washington Wildfires
Washington Wildfires
Wildfire, brush fire and forest fire coverage
Idaho Wildfires
Idaho Wildfires
Petition Calls for Changes to E-DUI Law
Its only been in effect for a few days but some drivers in Washington are not happy with the new E-DUI law and want to make changes.>>
Coffee is life: Washington woman's hands-free drinking tip goes viral
VANCOUVER, Wash. - With Washington's new distracted driving law in effect, holding a phone while behind the wheel could cost you. In addition to the cell phone crackdown, the law makes eating, drinking or other activities that could potentially take your hands off the wheel secondary offenses. That means if you run a stop sign while drinking a cup of coffee and get pulled over for running the stop sign, you could get a $99 fine for drinking that coffee.>>
Laurel fire north of Chattaroy triggers evacuations; contained at about 50 acres
CHATTAROY, Wash. - Update: 6:45 p.m.: Fire crews say the Laurel Fire is contained at approximately 50 acres Tuesday evening. About 50 homes in the vicinity of the fire were evacuated. Highway 2 will remain closed for the next few hours while crews continue to monitor the fire. A detour is in place.>>
'Nurse in' held in support of breastfeeding Spokane mom
SPOKANE, Wash. - If you were near Physzique Fitness in South Spokane Monday morning, you may be wondering what all the mothers and babies were doing outside. We learned they were holding a 'nurse-in' to show their support for a mother who said she had a negative breastfeeding experience at the facility.>>
Roads reopened after brush fire at Newport Highway and Pittsburg north of Spokane
MEAD, Wash. - Update 3 p.m.: Washington State Patrol reports all lanes have reopened after a brush fire closed roads near Newport Highway and Pittsburg earlier Tuesday. The cause of the brush fire remains under investigation as of Tuesday afternoon.>>
Authorities warn virtual kidnapping scams are on the rise
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Authorities are warning about a rise in virtual kidnappings - where con artists falsely claim to be holding victims' relatives for ransom. Los Angeles police and federal officials warned Tuesday that dozens of people have fallen prey to the scam in recent years and have paid out more than $100,000.>>
Coeur d'Alene reverend helps recover lost goods with metal detector
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - At the beach, you never know who or what you may find. “You'll see a butt mark and some feet mark like where somebody was sitting because that's where the coins and the rings are,” Mark Arbic said. When he’s not at the First Baptist Church in Coeur d’Alene, you’ll usually find Reverend Arbic at the beach.>>
One woman won't be signing the petition to rewrite new DUI-E law
It’s been three days since Washington drivers have been told to be completely hands-free behind the wheel, and already thousands want to make changes. A petition on Change.org to rewrite the new DUI-E law has already gained more than 20,000 signatures.>>
Teens throw rocks at children swimming in North Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - It’s a hot, sunny, July day but a pool sits empty in a North Spokane backyard. Neighbors said it’s not worth putting their children’s safety at risk after two teens threw rocks at the kids on Monday. “They didn’t even think twice they just did it,” said one witness. Michelle Garcia lives in the area on East Hoffman near North Town Mall.>>
Laurel fire north of Chattaroy triggers evacuations; contained at about 50 acres
CHATTAROY, Wash. - Update: 6:45 p.m.: Fire crews say the Laurel Fire is contained at approximately 50 acres Tuesday evening. About 50 homes in the vicinity of the fire were evacuated. Highway 2 will remain closed for the next few hours while crews continue to monitor the fire. A detour is in place.>>
Will Cat Tales big cats behavior be affected by solar eclipse?
COLBERT, Wash. - We’re just weeks away from seeing the solar eclipse come across our region. The path of this eclipse is taking a similar path as one seen way back in 1918. But as this happens, will animal behavior change too on August 21? Cat Tales Zoo is known for their big cats. In the summer, those cats typically like to rest a lot more because of the warm weather. But they still do play.>>
Spokane treatment facility looking for help with steep repair bills
One local nonprofit is worried about how they are going to pay for some big bills after repairs were needed at their facility. Volunteers asked “Help Me Hayley” to look into their situation. The Alano Club in South Spokane helps up to 1,000 people a week. The substance addiction treatment center has been helping people in our community for decades, but now they are the ones needing a little support.>>
Entertain your pets: Pet tech aimed at helping furry friends
SPOKANE, Wash. - Most of the time when you play with your pet, you reach for some sort of toy. But, what if you’re not home? There are actually TV shows and apps now that you can get to entertain your pets. Veterinarians say it actually does work. These apps usually have something running around on the screen and the dog or cat has to tap them to make them disappear.>>
'Nurse in' held in support of breastfeeding Spokane mom
SPOKANE, Wash. - If you were near Physzique Fitness in South Spokane Monday morning, you may be wondering what all the mothers and babies were doing outside. We learned they were holding a 'nurse-in' to show their support for a mother who said she had a negative breastfeeding experience at the facility.>>
Trump message chief willing to 'fire everybody' for leaking
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump's new communications director says he's prepared to clean house in order to stop the leaks plaguing the administration. Anthony Scaramucci, the Wall Street financier tapped for the role last week, said Tuesday that he was prepared to "fire everybody" to stop unauthorized information coming from the press office.>>
