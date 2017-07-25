Spokane treatment facility looking for help with steep repair bills

One local nonprofit is worried about how they are going to pay for some big bills after repairs were needed at their facility. Volunteers asked “Help Me Hayley” to look into their situation.

The Alano Club in South Spokane helps up to 1,000 people a week. The substance addiction treatment center has been helping people in our community for decades, but now they are the ones needing a little support.

They recently needed some large repairs for some plumbing problems. The bills are just starting to fly in, but Alano Club President Penee Paine expects them to be in the thousands.

“Everything is fixed now, but now we have to repair our concrete, our fence,” said Paine.

They also had to tear apart part of their basement level to even access damaged pipes.

She said while the situation has been stressful, they are continuing to focus on what they do best, help Spokane be stronger.

She said the club has been a lifeline to countless people in Spokane, including herself.

“For me, it's like a rock,” she said. “It's where my treatment began.”

If you’re interested in helping the club with repair bills, give them a call at (509) 624-2400.