Teens throw rocks at children swimming in North Spokane

It’s a hot, sunny, July day but a pool sits empty in a North Spokane backyard. Neighbors said it’s not worth putting their children’s safety at risk after two teens threw rocks at the kids on Monday.

“They didn’t even think twice they just did it,” said one witness.

Michelle Garcia lives in the area on East Hoffman near North Town Mall. She took pictures of who she says threw the rocks. KHQ is blurring their faces because they are believed to be underage.

She says they confronted them, and while one apologized, they took off. Neighbors said they did report the situation to Spokane Police.

“It wasn’t like they were just tossing (the rocks),” Garcia said. “They were barely missing (my neighbor’s) grandchildren.”

Neighbors say mischief like that has gotten out of hand in the past month.

“It’s gotten so much worse since school got out,” Garcia said.

Garcia said the teens have thrown trash and other debris over their fences before, but this is the first time they’ve become violent. She said she fears for her children’s safety.

“I’m ready to move,” she said.

If you know anything about this situation, please call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.