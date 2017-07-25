Teens throw rocks at children swimming in North Spokane - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Teens throw rocks at children swimming in North Spokane

Posted: Updated:
by Hayley Guenthner, KHQ Local News Anchor & Reporter
Connect
SPOKANE, Wash. -

It’s a hot, sunny, July day but a pool sits empty in a North Spokane backyard. Neighbors said it’s not worth putting their children’s safety at risk after two teens threw rocks at the kids on Monday.

“They didn’t even think twice they just did it,” said one witness.

Michelle Garcia lives in the area on East Hoffman near North Town Mall. She took pictures of who she says threw the rocks. KHQ is blurring their faces because they are believed to be underage.

She says they confronted them, and while one apologized, they took off. Neighbors said they did report the situation to Spokane Police.

“It wasn’t like they were just tossing (the rocks),” Garcia said. “They were barely missing (my neighbor’s) grandchildren.”

Neighbors say mischief like that has gotten out of hand in the past month.

“It’s gotten so much worse since school got out,” Garcia said.

Garcia said the teens have thrown trash and other debris over their fences before, but this is the first time they’ve become violent. She said she fears for her children’s safety.

“I’m ready to move,” she said. 

If you know anything about this situation, please call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Petition Calls for Changes to E-DUI Law

    Petition Calls for Changes to E-DUI Law

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 6:10 PM EDT2017-07-25 22:10:01 GMT

    Its only been in effect for a few days but some drivers in Washington are not happy with the new E-DUI law and want to make changes.

    >>

    Its only been in effect for a few days but some drivers in Washington are not happy with the new E-DUI law and want to make changes.

    >>

  • Coffee is life: Washington woman's hands-free drinking tip goes viral

    Coffee is life: Washington woman's hands-free drinking tip goes viral

    Monday, July 24 2017 7:30 PM EDT2017-07-24 23:30:43 GMT

    VANCOUVER, Wash. - With Washington's new distracted driving law in effect, holding a phone while behind the wheel could cost you. In addition to the cell phone crackdown, the law makes eating, drinking or other activities that could potentially take your hands off the wheel secondary offenses. That means if you run a stop sign while drinking a cup of coffee and get pulled over for running the stop sign, you could get a $99 fine for drinking that coffee.

    >>

    VANCOUVER, Wash. - With Washington's new distracted driving law in effect, holding a phone while behind the wheel could cost you. In addition to the cell phone crackdown, the law makes eating, drinking or other activities that could potentially take your hands off the wheel secondary offenses. That means if you run a stop sign while drinking a cup of coffee and get pulled over for running the stop sign, you could get a $99 fine for drinking that coffee.

    >>

  • Laurel fire north of Chattaroy triggers evacuations; contained at about 50 acres

    Laurel fire north of Chattaroy triggers evacuations; contained at about 50 acres

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 10:14 PM EDT2017-07-26 02:14:57 GMT

    CHATTAROY, Wash. - Update: 6:45 p.m.: Fire crews say the Laurel Fire is contained at approximately 50 acres Tuesday evening. About 50 homes in the vicinity of the fire were evacuated. Highway 2 will remain closed for the next few hours while crews continue to monitor the fire. A detour is in place.

    >>

    CHATTAROY, Wash. -  Update: 6:45 p.m.: Fire crews say the Laurel Fire is contained at approximately 50 acres Tuesday evening. About 50 homes in the vicinity of the fire were evacuated. Highway 2 will remain closed for the next few hours while crews continue to monitor the fire. A detour is in place.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Authorities warn virtual kidnapping scams are on the rise

    Authorities warn virtual kidnapping scams are on the rise

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 11:17 PM EDT2017-07-26 03:17:02 GMT

    LOS ANGELES (AP) - Authorities are warning about a rise in virtual kidnappings - where con artists falsely claim to be holding victims' relatives for ransom. Los Angeles police and federal officials warned Tuesday that dozens of people have fallen prey to the scam in recent years and have paid out more than $100,000.

    >>

    LOS ANGELES (AP) - Authorities are warning about a rise in virtual kidnappings - where con artists falsely claim to be holding victims' relatives for ransom. Los Angeles police and federal officials warned Tuesday that dozens of people have fallen prey to the scam in recent years and have paid out more than $100,000.

    >>

  • Coeur d'Alene reverend helps recover lost goods with metal detector

    Coeur d'Alene reverend helps recover lost goods with metal detector

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 11:04 PM EDT2017-07-26 03:04:32 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - At the beach, you never know who or what you may find. “You'll see a butt mark and some feet mark like where somebody was sitting because that's where the coins and the rings are,” Mark Arbic said. When he’s not at the First Baptist Church in Coeur d’Alene, you’ll usually find Reverend Arbic at the beach.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - At the beach, you never know who or what you may find. “You'll see a butt mark and some feet mark like where somebody was sitting because that's where the coins and the rings are,” Mark Arbic said. When he’s not at the First Baptist Church in Coeur d’Alene, you’ll usually find Reverend Arbic at the beach.

    >>

  • One woman won't be signing the petition to rewrite new DUI-E law

    One woman won't be signing the petition to rewrite new DUI-E law

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 10:51 PM EDT2017-07-26 02:51:10 GMT

    It’s been three days since Washington drivers have been told to be completely hands-free behind the wheel, and already thousands want to make changes. A petition on Change.org to rewrite the new DUI-E law has already gained more than 20,000 signatures.

    >>

    It’s been three days since Washington drivers have been told to be completely hands-free behind the wheel, and already thousands want to make changes. A petition on Change.org to rewrite the new DUI-E law has already gained more than 20,000 signatures.

    >>
    •   