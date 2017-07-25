One woman won't be signing the petition to rewrite new DUI-E law - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

One woman won't be signing the petition to rewrite new DUI-E law

Posted: Updated:
by Joe McHale, KHQ Local News Reporter
Connect
SPOKANE, Wash. -

It’s been three days since Washington drivers have been told to be completely hands-free behind the wheel, and already thousands want to make changes.

A petition on Change.org to rewrite the new DUI-E law has already gained more than 20,000 signatures. 

The person behind the petition wants to change the section of the law that allows a secondary offense for anyone caught eating, drinking or grooming when they are pulled over for another traffic violation.

But not everyone is supporting the petition, including Sharon Horn.

“It’s not just cell phones and electronics that are causing these accidents and killing people,” said Horn. “If that drink or whatever you’re eating is more important than a persons life, the go ahead and sign that petition.”

A distracted driver killed Horn’s father, John Rains, last November.

“I walked out of the doors of my work and got a phone call from my mom,” said Horn. “And all she could say is daddy is gone, daddy is gone.”

Rains car was stopped on Highway 12 in Yakima County while he was waiting to turn in to his own driveway. That’s when a car slammed into the back of him.

“The first impact killed him instantly,” said Horn. “And it sent his car airborne into oncoming traffic.”

While the petition has gained thousands of signatures, the Washington Office of the Secretary of State says there is no method to make them count as a referenda or an initiative.

“While it does speak to the volume of people who are passionate about an issue, unfortunately it needs to be done according to the set laws in order to be official,” said Communication Director for the Office of the Secretary of State, Erich Ebel.

However, Ebel says the signatures on the Change.org petition shouldn’t be ignored. He says the petitioner could take them to local lawmakers and use them to convince lawmakers to take a second look at how the law is written.

Ebel says if an official petition gains 259,622 signatures by December 29th, lawmakers could consider making changes to the new DUI-E law. But the deadline to get the new law on the ballot is passed.

The petition says, "As a working citizen and many others who commute long hours of driving throughout the State of Washington, I feel eating, drinking, and or grooming should be a citizens right when behind the wheel and feel this law needs to have more of the people's response then having our elected officials make decisions without consent from the people."

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Petition Calls for Changes to E-DUI Law

    Petition Calls for Changes to E-DUI Law

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 6:10 PM EDT2017-07-25 22:10:01 GMT

    Its only been in effect for a few days but some drivers in Washington are not happy with the new E-DUI law and want to make changes.

    >>

    Its only been in effect for a few days but some drivers in Washington are not happy with the new E-DUI law and want to make changes.

    >>

  • Coffee is life: Washington woman's hands-free drinking tip goes viral

    Coffee is life: Washington woman's hands-free drinking tip goes viral

    Monday, July 24 2017 7:30 PM EDT2017-07-24 23:30:43 GMT

    VANCOUVER, Wash. - With Washington's new distracted driving law in effect, holding a phone while behind the wheel could cost you. In addition to the cell phone crackdown, the law makes eating, drinking or other activities that could potentially take your hands off the wheel secondary offenses. That means if you run a stop sign while drinking a cup of coffee and get pulled over for running the stop sign, you could get a $99 fine for drinking that coffee.

    >>

    VANCOUVER, Wash. - With Washington's new distracted driving law in effect, holding a phone while behind the wheel could cost you. In addition to the cell phone crackdown, the law makes eating, drinking or other activities that could potentially take your hands off the wheel secondary offenses. That means if you run a stop sign while drinking a cup of coffee and get pulled over for running the stop sign, you could get a $99 fine for drinking that coffee.

    >>

  • Laurel fire north of Chattaroy triggers evacuations; contained at about 50 acres

    Laurel fire north of Chattaroy triggers evacuations; contained at about 50 acres

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 10:14 PM EDT2017-07-26 02:14:57 GMT

    CHATTAROY, Wash. - Update: 6:45 p.m.: Fire crews say the Laurel Fire is contained at approximately 50 acres Tuesday evening. About 50 homes in the vicinity of the fire were evacuated. Highway 2 will remain closed for the next few hours while crews continue to monitor the fire. A detour is in place.

    >>

    CHATTAROY, Wash. -  Update: 6:45 p.m.: Fire crews say the Laurel Fire is contained at approximately 50 acres Tuesday evening. About 50 homes in the vicinity of the fire were evacuated. Highway 2 will remain closed for the next few hours while crews continue to monitor the fire. A detour is in place.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Authorities warn virtual kidnapping scams are on the rise

    Authorities warn virtual kidnapping scams are on the rise

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 11:17 PM EDT2017-07-26 03:17:02 GMT

    LOS ANGELES (AP) - Authorities are warning about a rise in virtual kidnappings - where con artists falsely claim to be holding victims' relatives for ransom. Los Angeles police and federal officials warned Tuesday that dozens of people have fallen prey to the scam in recent years and have paid out more than $100,000.

    >>

    LOS ANGELES (AP) - Authorities are warning about a rise in virtual kidnappings - where con artists falsely claim to be holding victims' relatives for ransom. Los Angeles police and federal officials warned Tuesday that dozens of people have fallen prey to the scam in recent years and have paid out more than $100,000.

    >>

  • Coeur d'Alene reverend helps recover lost goods with metal detector

    Coeur d'Alene reverend helps recover lost goods with metal detector

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 11:04 PM EDT2017-07-26 03:04:32 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - At the beach, you never know who or what you may find. “You'll see a butt mark and some feet mark like where somebody was sitting because that's where the coins and the rings are,” Mark Arbic said. When he’s not at the First Baptist Church in Coeur d’Alene, you’ll usually find Reverend Arbic at the beach.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - At the beach, you never know who or what you may find. “You'll see a butt mark and some feet mark like where somebody was sitting because that's where the coins and the rings are,” Mark Arbic said. When he’s not at the First Baptist Church in Coeur d’Alene, you’ll usually find Reverend Arbic at the beach.

    >>

  • One woman won't be signing the petition to rewrite new DUI-E law

    One woman won't be signing the petition to rewrite new DUI-E law

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 10:51 PM EDT2017-07-26 02:51:10 GMT

    It’s been three days since Washington drivers have been told to be completely hands-free behind the wheel, and already thousands want to make changes. A petition on Change.org to rewrite the new DUI-E law has already gained more than 20,000 signatures.

    >>

    It’s been three days since Washington drivers have been told to be completely hands-free behind the wheel, and already thousands want to make changes. A petition on Change.org to rewrite the new DUI-E law has already gained more than 20,000 signatures.

    >>
    •   