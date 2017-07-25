Coeur d'Alene reverend helps recover lost goods with metal detector

At the beach, you never know who or what you may find.

“You'll see a butt mark and some feet mark like where somebody was sitting because that's where the coins and the rings are,” Mark Arbic said.

When he’s not at the First Baptist Church in Coeur d’Alene, you’ll usually find Reverend Arbic at the beach.

“Something like this you know you'll find match box cars all the time,” he said.

It’s not just matchbox cars he finds.

“It started with Craigslist ads to get in front of people who lose rings and things at the beach or anywhere around the area,” Arbic said.

His Craigslist ads morphed into a Facebook and Youtube page about the trinkets he finds.

Including a video where he finds a woman’s ring on Sanders Beach in Coeur d’Alene.

“To watch the face of that lady and how she felt when she got it back-- it was like a family heirloom,” Arbic said, “that was pretty exciting. And she started crying and I got caught up in it.”

The most rewarding part, Arbic says, is that he does it for free.

“If I can give back one out of 10 and make someone's life a little happier then it's kind of a way to pay back the hobby, you know, give back to the community,” he said.

If you would like to get involved or have something you may have lost, click this link that’s connected to the Coeur d’Alene Beach/NIC Beach Lost and Found Facebook page.

https://www.facebook.com/CDAlostandFound/