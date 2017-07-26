These eclipse glasses will protect your eyes and help kids at St. Jude Children's Hospital

WMC.COM - A total solar eclipse will occur on Monday, August 21, 2017. It will be visible in totality only within a band across the entire contiguous United States but it's not safe to watch the progression of a solar eclipse unless you protect your eyes.



The only safe way to look directly at the uneclipsed or partially eclipsed sun is through special-purpose solar filters, such as “eclipse glasses” or hand-held solar viewers. Before you go order any random pair of eclipse glasses, there's a way to protect your eyes and put your money towards a great cause.



American Paper Optics has partnered with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital to sell St. Jude solar eclipse glasses, which help protect your eyes while watching the eclipse.



Workers at APO's Memphis, Tennessee warehouse have been grinding out thousands of solar eclipse glasses in preparation for what they call the "Super Bowl of the Sky."



For the last two years the company has been gearing up for the launch of a special edition of solar eclipse shades.



The Great American Eclipse will track across 12 states. It's the first total solar eclipse to happen in America since 1979, and the first in 99 years to cross all the way from the Pacific Ocean to the Atlantic.



The whole continent will experience a partial eclipse lasting 2 to 3 hours but halfway through the event, a total eclipse will be visible to anyone within a roughly 70-mile-wide path from Oregon to South Carolina. Those in that path will experience a brief total eclipse, when the moon completely blocks the sun’s bright face for up to 2 minutes 40 seconds, turning day into night and making visible bright stars, planets and the solar corona or the sun's outer atmosphere.



