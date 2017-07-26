Four Spokane firefighters recovering after exposure during hazardous gas leak at retirement home

Four Spokane firefighters recovering after exposure during hazardous gas leak at retirement homePosted: Updated:
President Trump: Transgender people will not be allowed to serve 'in any capacity' in the U.S. military
KHQ.COM - In a series of tweets, President Trump has announced that transgender people will not be allowed to serve "in any capacity in the U.S. military. The tweets read in full, "After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow... Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military...">>
Teens throw rocks at children swimming in North Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - It’s a hot, sunny, July day but a pool sits empty in a North Spokane backyard. Neighbors said it’s not worth putting their children’s safety at risk after two teens threw rocks at the kids on Monday. “They didn’t even think twice they just did it,” said one witness. Michelle Garcia lives in the area on East Hoffman near North Town Mall.>>
One woman won't be signing the petition to rewrite new DUI-E law
It’s been three days since Washington drivers have been told to be completely hands-free behind the wheel, and already thousands want to make changes. A petition on Change.org to rewrite the new DUI-E law has already gained more than 20,000 signatures.>>
Authorities search for missing Post Falls teen last seen in Sandpoint
SANDPOINT, Idaho - The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Sandpoint Police Department are looking for a 16-year-old girl missing since July 7 from Post Falls, Idaho. Sandpoint Police say the girl was last seen in the Sandpoint area. Hailee Thornock is described as a white female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet 5 inches tall and 125 lbs. Police say she may go by the nickname Lanham.>>
Authorities warn virtual kidnapping scams are on the rise
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Authorities are warning about a rise in virtual kidnappings - where con artists falsely claim to be holding victims' relatives for ransom. Los Angeles police and federal officials warned Tuesday that dozens of people have fallen prey to the scam in recent years and have paid out more than $100,000.>>
Laurel fire north of Chattaroy triggers evacuations; contained at about 50 acres
CHATTAROY, Wash. - Update: 6:45 p.m.: Fire crews say the Laurel Fire is contained at approximately 50 acres Tuesday evening. About 50 homes in the vicinity of the fire were evacuated. Highway 2 will remain closed for the next few hours while crews continue to monitor the fire. A detour is in place.>>
Police: Missing Post Falls teen may be in Spokane
POST FALLS, Idaho - Post Falls Police are searching for Brandi "Grace" Farlow, a 16-year-old missing runaway who they say may be in Spokane. Brandi was last seen at her Post Falls residence on July 23, 2017. At this time, it's unknown who she is with but it's believed she is in the Spokane, Washington area. Brandi is 5'04", 135 lbs and has brown hair and hazel eyes.>>
Four Spokane firefighters recovering after exposure during hazardous gas leak at retirement home
SPOKANE, Wash. - Six people were taken to the hospital and 75 residents at the Riverview Retirement Community in the 1800 block of E. Upriver Dr. had to be evacuated Tuesday evening due to a hazardous gas leak. The Spokane Fire Department responded to the call around 7:30 p.m. Upon arrival crews discovered there was a leak from a hazardous gas container.>>
President Trump: Transgender people will not be allowed to serve 'in any capacity' in the U.S. military
KHQ.COM - In a series of tweets, President Trump has announced that transgender people will not be allowed to serve "in any capacity in the U.S. military. The tweets read in full, "After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow... Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military...">>
These eclipse glasses will protect your eyes and help kids at St. Jude Children's Hospital
WMC.COM - A total solar eclipse will occur on Monday, August 21, 2017. It will be visible in totality only within a band across the entire contiguous United States but it's not safe to watch the progression of a solar eclipse unless you protect your eyes. The only safe way to look directly at the uneclipsed or partially eclipsed sun is through special-purpose solar filters, such as “eclipse glasses” or hand-held solar viewers.>>
Man loses finger, toes and testicle in alligator attack
WBBH.COM - A man attacked by an alligator in a Port Charlotte, Florida pond Monday morning is on the mend. Fredric Iman, 68, said he checked the pond before hand and didn't see the alligator until it attacked him from behind. "I turned around, and I know I punched it in the eye," he said. "I tried to get it away, and it tried to pull me in.">>
One woman won't be signing the petition to rewrite new DUI-E law
It’s been three days since Washington drivers have been told to be completely hands-free behind the wheel, and already thousands want to make changes. A petition on Change.org to rewrite the new DUI-E law has already gained more than 20,000 signatures.>>
Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, July 25th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, July 25th.>>
Authorities warn virtual kidnapping scams are on the rise
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Authorities are warning about a rise in virtual kidnappings - where con artists falsely claim to be holding victims' relatives for ransom. Los Angeles police and federal officials warned Tuesday that dozens of people have fallen prey to the scam in recent years and have paid out more than $100,000.>>
Coeur d'Alene reverend helps recover lost goods with metal detector
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - At the beach, you never know who or what you may find. “You'll see a butt mark and some feet mark like where somebody was sitting because that's where the coins and the rings are,” Mark Arbic said. When he’s not at the First Baptist Church in Coeur d’Alene, you’ll usually find Reverend Arbic at the beach.>>
Teens throw rocks at children swimming in North Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - It’s a hot, sunny, July day but a pool sits empty in a North Spokane backyard. Neighbors said it’s not worth putting their children’s safety at risk after two teens threw rocks at the kids on Monday. “They didn’t even think twice they just did it,” said one witness. Michelle Garcia lives in the area on East Hoffman near North Town Mall.>>
