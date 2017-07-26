Police: Missing Post Falls teen may be in Spokane - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Police: Missing Post Falls teen may be in Spokane

POST FALLS, Idaho - Post Falls Police are searching for Brandi "Grace" Farlow, a 16-year-old missing runaway who they say may be in Spokane.

Brandi was last seen at her Post Falls residence on July 23, 2017. At this time, it's unknown who she is with but it's believed she is in the Spokane, Washington area.

Brandi is 5'04", 135 lbs and has brown hair and hazel eyes. If you have any information to assist in locating Brandi, please contact your local law enforcement or contact Post Falls Police Department Detective Roberg at troberg@postfallspolice.com or 208-773-3517.

Please share this story and her photos to help locate her safely. Both photos in this story are of Brandi.

This is the second missing teen from Post Falls we've told you about since yesterday. Police are also searching for 16-year-old Hailee Thornock who they believe may be in the Sandpoint area. 

