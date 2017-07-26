Homeowner searches for teens that body slam, destroy fence

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

These two young men were caught on surveillance destroying a fence for no apparent reason. We have chosen to blur their faces because police have not officially identified them as suspects but they do say they are investigating the vandalism.

SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane homeowner is confused and frustrated after his fence was destroyed by two teens, for no apparent reason that he can see.

The homeowner says he's given the Spokane County Sheriff's office video of the incident that happened on his property in the Millwood area of Spokane off North Argonne.

The two were seen driving in a four-door Subaru Impreza.

The homeowner says one other person waited in the driver's seat while the others jumped out, ran and slammed into the fence, then hopped back into the car and sped off.



Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.