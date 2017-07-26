No criminal charges to be filed against former Ferris H.S. football coach, Jim Sharkey

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

KHQ has learned that the Shoshone County Prosecutor's office will not file criminal charges against former Ferris High School football coach Jim Sharkey.

Sharkey was accused of using a hot dog bun to simulate a sex act in front of players at a leadership camp in summer of 2016.

While no criminal charges will be brought, SPS says their investigation remains ongoing. Sharkey is currently on administrative leave from a teaching position, however we learned in March that his coaching contract will not be renewed.

Sharkey teaches a fitness and leadership class.