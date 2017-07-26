N. Idaho woman pleads not guilty to first-degree murder

A northern Idaho woman has denied killing a woman who became involved with her former boyfriend.

The Lewiston Tribune reports that 31-year-old Jessica L. Colpitts pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder Tuesday in 2nd District Court.

Authorities say Colpitts was angry that Samantha S. Fignani had become involved with Colpitts' former boyfriend.

A witness previously testified driving Colpitts to Fignani's house on May 22 and that Colpitts shot and killed Fignani with a shotgun.

A scheduling conference is planned for Aug. 15 to set a timetable for hearing dates.

Colpitts is being held in the Clearwater County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

___

Information from: Lewiston Tribune, http://www.lmtribune.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)