Search for man accused of Idaho triple homicide scaled back

JACKSON, Wyo. -

Authorities are scaling back the search for a man wanted in connection to a triple homicide in Idaho.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports it has been two weeks since 60-year-old Gerald Bullinger was seen entering Grand Teton National Park. Aggressive search efforts since then have turned up nothing.

Teton County Sheriff's Lt. Matt Carr says the investigation continues but search efforts are going to be scaled back unless new leads arise.

Bullinger is suspected of killing three women and leaving their remains in a shed on his property in Caldwell, Idaho.

Police say a car registered to his wife, one of the victims, was found at a campground in Teton County. He was seen in the car entering the national park in mid-June.

Information from: Jackson Hole (Wyo.) News And Guide, http://www.jhnewsandguide.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  President Trump: Transgender people will not be allowed to serve 'in any capacity' in the U.S. military

    KHQ.COM - In a series of tweets, President Trump has announced that transgender people will not be allowed to serve "in any capacity in the U.S. military.  The tweets read in full, "After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow... Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military..."

  Teens throw rocks at children swimming in North Spokane

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It's a hot, sunny, July day but a pool sits empty in a North Spokane backyard. Neighbors said it's not worth putting their children's safety at risk after two teens threw rocks at the kids on Monday. "They didn't even think twice they just did it," said one witness. Michelle Garcia lives in the area on East Hoffman near North Town Mall.

  One woman won't be signing the petition to rewrite new DUI-E law

    It's been three days since Washington drivers have been told to be completely hands-free behind the wheel, and already thousands want to make changes. A petition on Change.org to rewrite the new DUI-E law has already gained more than 20,000 signatures.

  Police: One-armed, machete-wielding clown arrested

    HOLLIS, Maine (AP) - A man is accused of drunkenly strolling down a Maine road wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt and a clown mask and brandishing a machete taped to where his arm had been amputated. Maine State Police say 31-year-old Corey Berry, of Hollis, was arrested Tuesday and charged with criminal threatening.

  Court documents reveal previously unknown information about search for North Idaho shooting death suspects

    LATAH COUNTY, Wash. - On Wednesday, July 26, the two teens from North Idaho accused of a series of criminal charges in the shooting death of a Pullman High School senior appeared in front of a Latah County judge for the first time since the murder. Keagan Tennant, 17, and Matthew McKetta, 18, face serious charges in the death of 18-year-old Timothy Reeves. Charges include Involuntary Manslaughter, Attempted Murder, Robbery, Failure to Notify Law Enforcement of a Death, and more.

  Wanted fugitive pulled over for driving a car with no hood arrested after pursuit

    AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Just before 2 a.m. Wednesday morning, Spokane County Sheriff's Deputy Christopher Nogle observed a Honda Civic headed west on Sunset Blvd. near Assembly. The Honda's exhaust was loud and the vehicle was missing its hood, which is an equipment violation. 

