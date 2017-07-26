Search for man accused of Idaho triple homicide scaled back

Authorities are scaling back the search for a man wanted in connection to a triple homicide in Idaho.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports it has been two weeks since 60-year-old Gerald Bullinger was seen entering Grand Teton National Park. Aggressive search efforts since then have turned up nothing.

Teton County Sheriff's Lt. Matt Carr says the investigation continues but search efforts are going to be scaled back unless new leads arise.

Bullinger is suspected of killing three women and leaving their remains in a shed on his property in Caldwell, Idaho.

Police say a car registered to his wife, one of the victims, was found at a campground in Teton County. He was seen in the car entering the national park in mid-June.

___

Information from: Jackson Hole (Wyo.) News And Guide, http://www.jhnewsandguide.com

