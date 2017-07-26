Michael Phelps defends Shark Week 'race' against great white

Michael Phelps defends Shark Week 'race' against great whitePosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
President Trump: Transgender people will not be allowed to serve 'in any capacity' in the U.S. military
President Trump: Transgender people will not be allowed to serve 'in any capacity' in the U.S. military
KHQ.COM - In a series of tweets, President Trump has announced that transgender people will not be allowed to serve "in any capacity in the U.S. military. The tweets read in full, "After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow... Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military...">>
KHQ.COM - In a series of tweets, President Trump has announced that transgender people will not be allowed to serve "in any capacity in the U.S. military. The tweets read in full, "After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow... Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military...">>
Teens throw rocks at children swimming in North Spokane
Teens throw rocks at children swimming in North Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - It’s a hot, sunny, July day but a pool sits empty in a North Spokane backyard. Neighbors said it’s not worth putting their children’s safety at risk after two teens threw rocks at the kids on Monday. “They didn’t even think twice they just did it,” said one witness. Michelle Garcia lives in the area on East Hoffman near North Town Mall.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - It’s a hot, sunny, July day but a pool sits empty in a North Spokane backyard. Neighbors said it’s not worth putting their children’s safety at risk after two teens threw rocks at the kids on Monday. “They didn’t even think twice they just did it,” said one witness. Michelle Garcia lives in the area on East Hoffman near North Town Mall.>>
One woman won't be signing the petition to rewrite new DUI-E law
One woman won't be signing the petition to rewrite new DUI-E law
It’s been three days since Washington drivers have been told to be completely hands-free behind the wheel, and already thousands want to make changes. A petition on Change.org to rewrite the new DUI-E law has already gained more than 20,000 signatures.>>
It’s been three days since Washington drivers have been told to be completely hands-free behind the wheel, and already thousands want to make changes. A petition on Change.org to rewrite the new DUI-E law has already gained more than 20,000 signatures.>>
Homeowner searches for teens that body slam, destroy fence
Homeowner searches for teens that body slam, destroy fence
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane homeowner is confused and frustrated after his fence was destroyed by two teens, for no apparent reason that he can see. The homeowner says he's given the Spokane County Sheriff's office video of the incident that happened on his property in the Millwood area of Spokane off North Argonne. The two were seen driving in a four-door Subaru Impreza.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane homeowner is confused and frustrated after his fence was destroyed by two teens, for no apparent reason that he can see. The homeowner says he's given the Spokane County Sheriff's office video of the incident that happened on his property in the Millwood area of Spokane off North Argonne. The two were seen driving in a four-door Subaru Impreza.>>
Authorities search for missing Post Falls teen last seen in Sandpoint
Authorities search for missing Post Falls teen last seen in Sandpoint
SANDPOINT, Idaho - The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Sandpoint Police Department are looking for a 16-year-old girl missing since July 7 from Post Falls, Idaho. Sandpoint Police say the girl was last seen in the Sandpoint area. Hailee Thornock is described as a white female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet 5 inches tall and 125 lbs. Police say she may go by the nickname Lanham.>>
SANDPOINT, Idaho - The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Sandpoint Police Department are looking for a 16-year-old girl missing since July 7 from Post Falls, Idaho. Sandpoint Police say the girl was last seen in the Sandpoint area. Hailee Thornock is described as a white female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet 5 inches tall and 125 lbs. Police say she may go by the nickname Lanham.>>
Authorities warn virtual kidnapping scams are on the rise
Authorities warn virtual kidnapping scams are on the rise
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Authorities are warning about a rise in virtual kidnappings - where con artists falsely claim to be holding victims' relatives for ransom. Los Angeles police and federal officials warned Tuesday that dozens of people have fallen prey to the scam in recent years and have paid out more than $100,000.>>
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Authorities are warning about a rise in virtual kidnappings - where con artists falsely claim to be holding victims' relatives for ransom. Los Angeles police and federal officials warned Tuesday that dozens of people have fallen prey to the scam in recent years and have paid out more than $100,000.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Police: One-armed, machete-wielding clown arrested
Police: One-armed, machete-wielding clown arrested
HOLLIS, Maine (AP) - A man is accused of drunkenly strolling down a Maine road wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt and a clown mask and brandishing a machete taped to where his arm had been amputated. Maine State Police say 31-year-old Corey Berry, of Hollis, was arrested Tuesday and charged with criminal threatening.>>
HOLLIS, Maine (AP) - A man is accused of drunkenly strolling down a Maine road wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt and a clown mask and brandishing a machete taped to where his arm had been amputated. Maine State Police say 31-year-old Corey Berry, of Hollis, was arrested Tuesday and charged with criminal threatening.>>
Court documents reveal previously unknown information about search for North Idaho shooting death suspects
Court documents reveal previously unknown information about search for North Idaho shooting death suspects
LATAH COUNTY, Wash. - On Wednesday, July 26, the two teens from North Idaho accused of a series of criminal charges in the shooting death of a Pullman High School senior appeared in front of a Latah County judge for the first time since the murder. Keagan Tennant, 17, and Matthew McKetta, 18, face serious charges in the death of 18-year-old Timothy Reeves. Charges include Involuntary Manslaughter, Attempted Murder, Robbery, Failure to Notify Law Enforcement of a Death, and more.>>
LATAH COUNTY, Wash. - On Wednesday, July 26, the two teens from North Idaho accused of a series of criminal charges in the shooting death of a Pullman High School senior appeared in front of a Latah County judge for the first time since the murder. Keagan Tennant, 17, and Matthew McKetta, 18, face serious charges in the death of 18-year-old Timothy Reeves. Charges include Involuntary Manslaughter, Attempted Murder, Robbery, Failure to Notify Law Enforcement of a Death, and more.>>
Wanted fugitive pulled over for driving a car with no hood arrested after pursuit
Wanted fugitive pulled over for driving a car with no hood arrested after pursuit
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Just before 2 a.m. Wednesday morning, Spokane County Sheriff's Deputy Christopher Nogle observed a Honda Civic headed west on Sunset Blvd. near Assembly. The Honda's exhaust was loud and the vehicle was missing its hood, which is an equipment violation.>>
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Just before 2 a.m. Wednesday morning, Spokane County Sheriff's Deputy Christopher Nogle observed a Honda Civic headed west on Sunset Blvd. near Assembly. The Honda's exhaust was loud and the vehicle was missing its hood, which is an equipment violation.>>
Teen pleads not guilty in fatal, streamed crash
Teen pleads not guilty in fatal, streamed crash
FRESNO, Calif. (AP) - A California teen who livestreamed a car crash on Instagram that killed her younger sister has pleaded not guilty to charges of vehicular manslaughter and drunken driving. Obdulia Sanchez of Stockton, who is 18, appeared Wednesday via remote camera in Merced County Superior Court.>>
FRESNO, Calif. (AP) - A California teen who livestreamed a car crash on Instagram that killed her younger sister has pleaded not guilty to charges of vehicular manslaughter and drunken driving. Obdulia Sanchez of Stockton, who is 18, appeared Wednesday via remote camera in Merced County Superior Court.>>
Michael Phelps defends Shark Week 'race' against great white
Michael Phelps defends Shark Week 'race' against great white
Don't expect an apology from Michael Phelps to TV viewers who were disappointed with his race against a simulated great white shark for a Discovery Channel Shark Week special. The winningest athlete in Olympic history was bested by two seconds Sunday night in "Phelps vs. Shark: Great Gold vs. Great White.">>
Don't expect an apology from Michael Phelps to TV viewers who were disappointed with his race against a simulated great white shark for a Discovery Channel Shark Week special. The winningest athlete in Olympic history was bested by two seconds Sunday night in "Phelps vs. Shark: Great Gold vs. Great White.">>
Search for man accused of Idaho triple homicide scaled back
Search for man accused of Idaho triple homicide scaled back
JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) -Authorities are scaling back the search for a man wanted in connection to a triple homicide in Idaho. The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports it has been two weeks since 60-year-old Gerald Bullinger was seen entering Grand Teton National Park. Aggressive search efforts since then have turned up nothing.>>
JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) -Authorities are scaling back the search for a man wanted in connection to a triple homicide in Idaho. The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports it has been two weeks since 60-year-old Gerald Bullinger was seen entering Grand Teton National Park. Aggressive search efforts since then have turned up nothing.>>
N. Idaho woman pleads not guilty to first-degree murder
N. Idaho woman pleads not guilty to first-degree murder
OROFINO, Idaho (AP) - A northern Idaho woman has denied killing a woman who became involved with her former boyfriend. The Lewiston Tribune reports that 31-year-old Jessica L. Colpitts pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder Tuesday in 2nd District Court. Authorities say Colpitts was angry that Samantha S. Fignani had become involved with Colpitts' former boyfriend.>>
OROFINO, Idaho (AP) - A northern Idaho woman has denied killing a woman who became involved with her former boyfriend. The Lewiston Tribune reports that 31-year-old Jessica L. Colpitts pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder Tuesday in 2nd District Court. Authorities say Colpitts was angry that Samantha S. Fignani had become involved with Colpitts' former boyfriend.>>
Washington gets $368,000 under Medicaid fraud settlement
Washington gets $368,000 under Medicaid fraud settlement
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Washington state will keep a small fraction of a $280 million national settlement involving a pharmaceutical company accused of committing fraud by promoting two drugs for unapproved cancer treatments. Celgene Corp. denied wrongdoing but agreed to pay the federal government, 28 states and the District of Columbia to settle a whistleblower claim brought by a former company saleswoman.>>
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Washington state will keep a small fraction of a $280 million national settlement involving a pharmaceutical company accused of committing fraud by promoting two drugs for unapproved cancer treatments. Celgene Corp. denied wrongdoing but agreed to pay the federal government, 28 states and the District of Columbia to settle a whistleblower claim brought by a former company saleswoman.>>
Iowa group sues United over death of giant rabbit, Simon
Iowa group sues United over death of giant rabbit, Simon
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - United Airlines says it is saddened by the death of a giant rabbit after a flight from London to Chicago and is reviewing a lawsuit filed by the animal's owners. The lawsuit filed Wednesday alleges the airline was negligent in the death of a rabbit named Simon.>>
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - United Airlines says it is saddened by the death of a giant rabbit after a flight from London to Chicago and is reviewing a lawsuit filed by the animal's owners. The lawsuit filed Wednesday alleges the airline was negligent in the death of a rabbit named Simon.>>
Prosecutors weigh charges for teens who mocked drowning man
Prosecutors weigh charges for teens who mocked drowning man
COCOA, Fla. (AP) - Florida prosecutors will decide whether to file charges against five teenagers who laughed and recorded video as a disabled man drowned. Cocoa Police officials said Wednesday they had turned over the case to prosecutors. Police have recommended filing a misdemeanor charge of failure to report a death.>>
COCOA, Fla. (AP) - Florida prosecutors will decide whether to file charges against five teenagers who laughed and recorded video as a disabled man drowned. Cocoa Police officials said Wednesday they had turned over the case to prosecutors. Police have recommended filing a misdemeanor charge of failure to report a death.>>