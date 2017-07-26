Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, July 26th

HOLLIS, Maine (AP) -- A man is accused of drunkenly strolling down a Maine road wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt and a clown mask and brandishing a machete taped to where his arm had been amputated.

Maine State Police say 31-year-old Corey Berry, of Hollis, was arrested Tuesday and charged with criminal threatening. He was released after posting $200 bail.

Police say Berry was first spotted in Hollis but then fled into the woods. He was taken into custody after re-emerging in Waterboro. Police say Berry was intoxicated but cooperative. He told officers that he was copying previous clown sightings as a prank.

A phone number for Berry couldn't be found Wednesday. It wasn't known if he has a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.

(FOX) Dimitra Pastras had a giant problem on her hands: she had too many avocados.

"Last year this one tree produced 300 pounds of avocados," the Gulfport woman said while standing under a giant tree in her front yard. "It's a pretty cool tree."

Pastras' dad, Harry, passed away from lung cancer in 2009 two days after her birthday. His home became her inherited responsibility.

"It makes me feel close to him," she said. "If I can give back to him than I do."

With the home came two enormous avocado trees. Both trees, one in the front yard and the other in the back, were planted by Harry. Now, each plant yields hundreds of fruit each season.

So, what do you do with a few extra hundred avocados?

Of course, she cut them up.

"The jewelry is actually carved and the earrings are carved from the same seed," she said while showing off a necklace she made from the pit of an avocado. "This is actually one of my very, very favorite pieces."

Hundreds of avocado products sat on her kitchen table, everything from bracelets, necklaces and charm pendants carved from avocado pits to lotions, creams, and butters made from the fruit's flesh.

It was the perfect way to both remember her father and honor him with his favorite fruit.

"His fruit. His trees," she said with a smile. "We give back."

Dimitra sells her avocado jewelry at the Gulfport Farmer's Market on Tuesday mornings during the fall season. The fruit from her dad's trees will be ready to harvest in a few weeks. Then she'll start crafting more jewelry to sell.

She donates $1 from the sale of each piece of jewelry to St. Jude's Children's Hospital to help fund cancer research. It's a disease that claimed her father's life and one she beat. Dimitra overcame thyroid cancer.

Last year, she donated a little over $300 to cancer research and hopes to eclipse that amount in 2017.



SANDWICH, Mass. (AP) -- Police say a Massachusetts motorist has been arrested after getting out of her sport utility vehicle, removing her shirt and charging topless while holding a knife toward another motorist.

The Cape Cod Times reports the other motorist turned out to be an off-duty police officer who called the Sandwich Police Department to report the woman.

Police say on Facebook that they received a call Saturday of an SUV driving erratically. They say the driver attempted to crash into the caller's vehicle before pulling up behind it at a red light.

Police say the woman got out of the SUV, removed her shirt and ran toward the other vehicle while holding a dagger-like knife. They say the 39-year-old woman is facing several charges, including assault with a dangerous weapon.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- A nearly life-sized statue missing for decades from an Italian church is being returned by an American couple who finally solved the mystery of their family's odd relic.

Ed Nader told NewsWorks the statue of St. Pantaleon, considered the patron saint of physicians, spent years in his great-grandmother's closet.

He recently discovered that it actually belonged to the church in Montauro, Italy, so Nader agreed to return it.

The statue of the saint bound to a tree came to the U.S. in 1946 when a group of Montauro parishioners brought it to Boston for a feast day parade, Nader said. For some reason, they left it with his great-grandmother in Philadelphia and never returned to retrieve it.

She kept it a walk-in closet on the third story of her rowhome and lit candles at its base.

"As kids, every time we went to the third floor to go to the bathroom, we'd run past that room," Nader said. "We were so frightened of that statue. My mother, me, my aunt, her children, my children."

When Nader's great-grandmother died, the statue moved with him to Exton, where his wife kept it hidden under a sheet in the den.

"He's not something you want to look at every day," she said. "If he had more of a majestic pose, maybe I would keep him in the living room."

Nader recently traveled to Montauro, his great-grandmother's birthplace, and mentioned his family's statue to the small town's mayor.

The mayor instantly became excited, Nader said, and told them through an interpreter that it belonged to the church, where its place had been sitting empty for years.

The Naders paid to have it sent back in time for the saint's feast day on Thursday. The Naders said they planned to be in Montauro for the celebration.

(FOX) Rock star Alice Cooper said he discovered an Andy Warhol print that was bought by his former girlfriend more than 40 years ago "rolled up in a tube" in the singer's storage locker.

The print, "Little Electric Chair," was a component in Warhol's "Death and Disaster series," according to The Guardian. Cooper, whose birth name is Vincent Damon Furnier, was friends with Warhol in the 1970s. The two met when the "School's Out" singer moved to New York City with his girlfriend, Cindy Lang.

"Andy was kind of a groupie..." Shep Gordon, Cooper's manager, told The Guardian. "...So they started a relationship, and they loved to hang out."

Lang bought the print from the "pop art" artist for $2,500, Gordon said.

"At the time Alice is making two albums a year and touring the rest of the time," Gordon said. "It was a rock 'n' roll time, none of us thought about anything. He ends up going into an insane asylum for his drinking and then leaves New York for LA."

Cooper told Gordon he recalled talking to Warhol about the painting but cannot remember if the conversation actually occurred. Lang gave the print to Gordon, and it was put in storage.

Gordon said he remembered the print after he met an art dealer and brought up the print. The dealer told Gordon that the "Little Electric Chair" could be worth millions after the same print was bought for $11.6 million at an auction in 2015.

It is unclear how much Cooper's print is worth since it is unsigned, lowering its value, Richard Polsky, an Andy Warhol expert said. But Polsky is certain the print is authentic.

"I'm 100 percent sure," Polsky said. "It looks right, and the story just makes too much sense. It's hard to appreciate how little Warhol's art was worth at the time. Twenty-five hundred was the going rate at the time. Why would Andy give him a fake?"

Gordon said Cooper refused to hang the print since it is so valuable but he was shocked at the price of the piece when he found out.

"You should have seen Alice's face when Richard Polsky's estimate came in," Gordon said. "His jaw dropped and he looked at me: 'Are you serious? I own that!'

BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. (AP) -- A Pennsylvania professor known for her expertise on consumer trends has been charged with keying her neighbors' cars.

Bridgeville police say Duquesne University professor Audrey Guskey told them she gets upset when others park their vehicles in front of her residence.

Police have charged the marketing and communications expert with criminal mischief. They say she scratched four cars with a key and caused more than $10,000 total damage in June. Police say a neighbor set up a camera that captured Guskey damaging his girlfriend's car June 17.

Guskey didn't immediately respond to an email Wednesday. She doesn't have an attorney listed in court records.

Duquesne spokeswoman Tammy Ewin said officials are "troubled and deeply disheartened" by the allegations, which "if true, would not reflect the university's mission in any fashion."

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- A man was arrested on federal smuggling charges Tuesday after customs officers intercepted a shipment with three live king cobras hidden inside potato chip canisters that were being mailed to his California home, U.S. prosecutors said.

Rodrigo Franco, 34, was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon in Los Angeles on a charge of illegally importing merchandise. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could comment on the allegations.

The three king cobra snakes - each about two feet (just over half a meter) long - were found in March when Customs and Border Protection officers inspected a package that was mailed from Hong Kong, prosecutors said. There were also three albino Chinese soft-shelled turtles in the package, authorities said.

Federal agents removed the cobras but delivered the turtles to Franco's home in Monterey Park.

The agents later served a search warrant there and found tanks with a live baby Morelet's crocodile, alligator snapping turtles, a common snapping turtle, and five diamond back terrapins. Prosecutors say all of the reptiles are protected under U.S. law.

Franco admitted to an agent from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service that he had previously received 20 king cobras in two other shipments, but he said they all died in transit, according to court documents.

Federal agents also searched Franco's phone and found that he exchanged messages with an individual in Asia about shipping turtles and snakes between Hong Kong and the U.S., prosecutors said. Franco said in those messages that he had previously received live cobras and planned to give five of the snakes to a relative of the contact in Virginia, court papers said.

If convicted, Franco faces up to 20 years in prison.

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) -- It was a woolly ride, but three wild rabbits managed to escape rising floodwaters in New Zealand by clambering aboard sheep and surfing to safety on their backs.

Ferg Horne, 64, says he's been farming since he left school at age 15 and has never seen anything quite like it.

He was trudging through pelting rain to rescue a neighbor's 40 sheep from the floodwaters on Saturday at their South Island farm near Dunedin when he spotted some dark shapes from a distance.

He was puzzled because he knew his neighbor, who was away in Russia attending a nephew's wedding, didn't have any black-faced sheep. As he got closer, he thought it might be debris from the storm, which had drenched the area and forced Horne to evacuate his home.

Then he saw the bedraggled rabbits hitching a ride - two on one sheep and a third on another sheep.

"I couldn't believe it for a start," he said.

Nobody else would believe him either without proof, he thought, so he got out his phone to take a photo, an image he figured his grandchildren would enjoy. In fact, he inadvertently shot a short video.

"It's a Samsung or a smartphone or whatever you call it. I swear at it every day," he said. "I'm absolutely useless with technology."

Nevertheless, Horne managed to capture the moment. He said the sheep were huddled together on a high spot on the farm, standing in about 8 centimeters (3 inches) of water.

He said the rabbits looked like they'd gotten wet but seemed quite comfortable and relaxed atop their mounts.

Rabbits are considered a pest to farmers in New Zealand, and Horne said that typically when he sees one, he shoots it.

"But they'd showed so much initiative, I thought they deserved to live, those rabbits," he said.

Horne herded the sheep to a patch of dry ground on the farm about 50 meters (164 feet) away. The sheep didn't like it.

"As they jumped through the water, the rabbits had a jolly good try at staying on," Horne said.

He said the rabbits appeared to cling onto the wool with their paws. As they approached the higher ground, the rabbits fell off but managed to climb a hedge to safety.

Horne returned later that afternoon. The floodwaters were receding, the sheep were all safe and the rabbits were long gone.

Horne said his home had also remained dry.

He then sent his video to his son, who sent images to the local newspaper and posted them on Facebook, as Horne doesn't have his own page.

"From then on it's just gone crazy," he said.

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) - A woman in Virginia who heard noises in her home in the middle of the night soon learned that a man was living in her attic.

NBC Washington reports that police made the discovery early Tuesday morning at the home in Arlington.

The woman heard footsteps in the attic above her. She said she checked with her landlord who sometimes uses the space for storage. He called police.

Officers said they searched the attic and discovered 60-year-old Anthony Jones, along with a backpack, clothing and bedding.

He was charged with unlawful entry and is being held in jail without bail.

It's unclear how long he may have been in the house.

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey State Police say they were helped making an arrest because a theft suspect referred to himself in the third person.

Authorities say 36-year-old Jeffrey Emanuel stole a truck from a construction site near the Garden State Parkway ramp in Toms River on July 18. It was found the next day.

Troopers found surveillance tape in which the suspect was heard referring to "Jeff."

Sgt. 1st Class Jeff Flynn says that along with surveillance photos led to social media tips which ended with Emanuel's arrest on Monday.

He's charged with theft of a motor vehicle.

A call to his telephone number was not answered.