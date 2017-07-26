Wanted fugitive pulled over for driving a car with no hood arres - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Wanted fugitive pulled over for driving a car with no hood arrested after pursuit

Posted: Updated:
by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
Connect
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. -

Just before 2 a.m. Wednesday morning, Spokane County Sheriff's Deputy Christopher Nogle observed a Honda Civic headed west on Sunset Blvd. near Assembly. The Honda's exhaust was loud and the vehicle was missing its hood, which is an equipment violation.

Nogle caught up with the Civic and turned on his lights to pull the car over after it pulled into the parking lot of the Cedar Village Motel on Sunset Highway and Lewis St. As he pulled in behind the vehicle, he activated his spotlight and observed a male driver and female passenger. The driver continued to slowly drive through the parking lot toward the east exit. Suddenly, the passenger door opened and the female passenger fell, or was pushed out of the vehicle, and the driver took off. The female did not motion for help and did not appear to be injured after falling from the car, estimated to be going about 5 mph.

Deputy Nogle activated his siren on Lewis St. and the driver, identified as 41-year-old Daniel E. Palmer, sped up to try to lose the deputy. During the pursuit, Palmer blew through traffic signals and drove erratically at high speeds.

At the intersection of Geiger Blvd. and Hayford Road, Airway Heights Officer Hayes successfully deployed spike strips. The Honda's driver's side front tire was completely flat and Palmer slowed down considerably as he tried to turn on I-90 eastbound at the Highway 902 interchange. Nogle attempted a PIT maneuver to end the pursuit safely, but Palmer was able to maintain control and continued to flee eastbound on I-90.

Palmer had trouble staying in control of his vehicle and eventually pulled on to the shoulder at milepost 274. He got out of the vehicle and laid on the ground. Several deputies responded to give backup.

Deputies Humphrey and Cinkovich approached Palmer, and Palmer tensed up and tried to pull his hands toward his waistband. Deputies ordered him to stop resisting, and he continued to struggle until deputies delivered two knee strikes to his arm. 

Once safely taken into custody and being advised of his rights, Palmer said he thought his passenger, who he didn't know, had drugs and she jumped from the vehicle on her own. He tried to escape because he was scared and knew he had a felony warrant for his arrest in Idaho.

Palmer was booked into the Spokane County Jail for attempting to elude a police vehicle, resisting arrest and driving with a suspended license. He is also held pending extradition to Idaho for the felony warrant. 

A search for Palmer's female passenger was not successful.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • President Trump: Transgender people will not be allowed to serve 'in any capacity' in the U.S. military

    President Trump: Transgender people will not be allowed to serve 'in any capacity' in the U.S. military

    Wednesday, July 26 2017 10:54 AM EDT2017-07-26 14:54:19 GMT

    KHQ.COM - In a series of tweets, President Trump has announced that transgender people will not be allowed to serve "in any capacity in the U.S. military.  The tweets read in full, "After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow... Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military..."

    >>

    KHQ.COM - In a series of tweets, President Trump has announced that transgender people will not be allowed to serve "in any capacity in the U.S. military.  The tweets read in full, "After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow... Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military..."

    >>

  • Teens throw rocks at children swimming in North Spokane

    Teens throw rocks at children swimming in North Spokane

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 10:27 PM EDT2017-07-26 02:27:00 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It’s a hot, sunny, July day but a pool sits empty in a North Spokane backyard. Neighbors said it’s not worth putting their children’s safety at risk after two teens threw rocks at the kids on Monday. “They didn’t even think twice they just did it,” said one witness. Michelle Garcia lives in the area on East Hoffman near North Town Mall.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It’s a hot, sunny, July day but a pool sits empty in a North Spokane backyard. Neighbors said it’s not worth putting their children’s safety at risk after two teens threw rocks at the kids on Monday. “They didn’t even think twice they just did it,” said one witness. Michelle Garcia lives in the area on East Hoffman near North Town Mall.

    >>

  • One woman won't be signing the petition to rewrite new DUI-E law

    One woman won't be signing the petition to rewrite new DUI-E law

    Wednesday, July 26 2017 2:09 AM EDT2017-07-26 06:09:08 GMT

    It’s been three days since Washington drivers have been told to be completely hands-free behind the wheel, and already thousands want to make changes. A petition on Change.org to rewrite the new DUI-E law has already gained more than 20,000 signatures.

    >>

    It’s been three days since Washington drivers have been told to be completely hands-free behind the wheel, and already thousands want to make changes. A petition on Change.org to rewrite the new DUI-E law has already gained more than 20,000 signatures.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Police: One-armed, machete-wielding clown arrested

    Police: One-armed, machete-wielding clown arrested

    Wednesday, July 26 2017 6:05 PM EDT2017-07-26 22:05:19 GMT

    HOLLIS, Maine (AP) - A man is accused of drunkenly strolling down a Maine road wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt and a clown mask and brandishing a machete taped to where his arm had been amputated. Maine State Police say 31-year-old Corey Berry, of Hollis, was arrested Tuesday and charged with criminal threatening.

    >>

    HOLLIS, Maine (AP) - A man is accused of drunkenly strolling down a Maine road wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt and a clown mask and brandishing a machete taped to where his arm had been amputated. Maine State Police say 31-year-old Corey Berry, of Hollis, was arrested Tuesday and charged with criminal threatening.

    >>

  • Court documents reveal previously unknown information about search for North Idaho shooting death suspects

    Court documents reveal previously unknown information about search for North Idaho shooting death suspects

    Wednesday, July 26 2017 6:00 PM EDT2017-07-26 22:00:04 GMT

    LATAH COUNTY, Wash. - On Wednesday, July 26, the two teens from North Idaho accused of a series of criminal charges in the shooting death of a Pullman High School senior appeared in front of a Latah County judge for the first time since the murder. Keagan Tennant, 17, and Matthew McKetta, 18, face serious charges in the death of 18-year-old Timothy Reeves. Charges include Involuntary Manslaughter, Attempted Murder, Robbery, Failure to Notify Law Enforcement of a Death, and more.

    >>

    LATAH COUNTY, Wash. - On Wednesday, July 26, the two teens from North Idaho accused of a series of criminal charges in the shooting death of a Pullman High School senior appeared in front of a Latah County judge for the first time since the murder. Keagan Tennant, 17, and Matthew McKetta, 18, face serious charges in the death of 18-year-old Timothy Reeves. Charges include Involuntary Manslaughter, Attempted Murder, Robbery, Failure to Notify Law Enforcement of a Death, and more.

    >>

  • Wanted fugitive pulled over for driving a car with no hood arrested after pursuit

    Wanted fugitive pulled over for driving a car with no hood arrested after pursuit

    Wednesday, July 26 2017 5:42 PM EDT2017-07-26 21:42:01 GMT

    AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Just before 2 a.m. Wednesday morning, Spokane County Sheriff's Deputy Christopher Nogle observed a Honda Civic headed west on Sunset Blvd. near Assembly. The Honda's exhaust was loud and the vehicle was missing its hood, which is an equipment violation. 

    >>

    AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Just before 2 a.m. Wednesday morning, Spokane County Sheriff's Deputy Christopher Nogle observed a Honda Civic headed west on Sunset Blvd. near Assembly. The Honda's exhaust was loud and the vehicle was missing its hood, which is an equipment violation. 

    >>
    •   