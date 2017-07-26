Gov. Jay Inslee calls Trump's transgender military ban an insult

Following President Donald Trump's announcement Wednesday morning that transgender people would be banned from serving in any capacity in the U.S. Military, Washington Governor Jay Inslee has issued a statement in support of transgender service members, calling the ban an "insult to these service members and an affront to our nation’s values."

The announcement made in a series of tweets Wednesday morning did not say what would happen to transgender people already serving in the military and said the president came to the decision after consulting with generals and military experts. President Trump cited "tremendous medical costs and disruption," for implementing the ban.

Inslee isn't the only one speaking out against the ban. House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi called the ban "vile and hateful," and former vice president Al Gore told the Associated Press Wednesday that he didn't believe Trump actually consulted with military leaders before making the announcement Wednesday.

You can read Inslee's full statement below:

"Washington is home to one of the nation’s largest active duty military populations with more than 100,000 active duty men, women and civilians working at our state’s six world-class military installations. President Trump’s announcement that he intends to ban transgender individuals from serving in the military is an insult to these service members and an affront to our nation’s values.

“Our nation’s security is enhanced by the inclusion of qualified men and women to serve, regardless of color, religion, orientation, birth place or gender. These men and women – as well as their families – dedicate their full lives and livelihoods to keeping Washington state and our homeland safe and secure. Each and every one of them is deserving of nothing less than our respect, our thanks and our commitment to support them in doing the best job they can.

“It’s clear this president is as intent on building up walls within our nation as he is around it. Instead of continuing to break down barriers to ensure every man and woman is granted the opportunity to fulfill their potential, President Trump is cruelly putting those barriers back. I’m proud of the work we’ve been doing in Washington to support our LGBTQ community, and I am as resolute as ever in pushing back against the forces of division that threaten our progress. Washington will continue to allow transgender individuals to serve in the National Guard until the president’s tweet is made into an official order.”