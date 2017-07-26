Keeping Vigil: the 'First Lady' of the law

We have all heard the stories of how crime has risen in Spokane over the years, but not many get to meet the criminals causing the chaos.

In tonight's Keeping Vigil, we introduce you to a woman that not many look forward to seeing on a weekday afternoon.

When it comes to hard crime, Annette Plese has heard every story imaginable from murderers, rapists, drug dealers and armed robbers.

Judge Plese is a home grown Spokanite and has practiced law for more than 25 years.

She sees no simple solution to the problems that plague Spokane, but believes we can fix pieces of the system one- by- one.