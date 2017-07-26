Gas leak evacuates Spokane nursing home - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Gas leak evacuates Spokane nursing home

by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
SPOKANE, Wash. -

The Spokane Fire Department reports two companies of firefighters responded to an activated fire alarm at a nursing care facility located in the 1800 block of E. Upriver Drive around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

When crews arrived they found there was a leak from a hazardous gas container. Immediately, the incident commander upgraded the call to a hazardous materials response in order to get additional resources to respond.

Four firefighters and two staff members were exposed to the gas and were taken to a local hospital due to medical symptoms resulting from the exposure. A portion of the facility was evacuated while another area was cordoned off to allow residents to safely stay. About 75 residents were evacuated. Firefighters and medics worked with staff to ensure all evacuees were stable and not in need of medical attention.

SFD's Hazardous Materials Response Team was able to make entry to determine the gas leak had stopped, monitor the area, and determine the gas had been cleared, so residents could safely return to using the entire facility. No residents were injured or exposed to the gas. A staff member was injured during the evacuation process.

As of Wednesday, the four firefighters were released from the hospital and expected to be OK. There is no information regarding the condition of the staff members.

