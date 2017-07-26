Gas leak evacuates Spokane nursing home

Gas leak evacuates Spokane nursing homePosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
President Trump: Transgender people will not be allowed to serve 'in any capacity' in the U.S. military
President Trump: Transgender people will not be allowed to serve 'in any capacity' in the U.S. military
KHQ.COM - In a series of tweets, President Trump has announced that transgender people will not be allowed to serve "in any capacity in the U.S. military. The tweets read in full, "After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow... Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military...">>
KHQ.COM - In a series of tweets, President Trump has announced that transgender people will not be allowed to serve "in any capacity in the U.S. military. The tweets read in full, "After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow... Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military...">>
Teens throw rocks at children swimming in North Spokane
Teens throw rocks at children swimming in North Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - It’s a hot, sunny, July day but a pool sits empty in a North Spokane backyard. Neighbors said it’s not worth putting their children’s safety at risk after two teens threw rocks at the kids on Monday. “They didn’t even think twice they just did it,” said one witness. Michelle Garcia lives in the area on East Hoffman near North Town Mall.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - It’s a hot, sunny, July day but a pool sits empty in a North Spokane backyard. Neighbors said it’s not worth putting their children’s safety at risk after two teens threw rocks at the kids on Monday. “They didn’t even think twice they just did it,” said one witness. Michelle Garcia lives in the area on East Hoffman near North Town Mall.>>
Homeowner searches for teens that body slam, destroy fence
Homeowner searches for teens that body slam, destroy fence
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane homeowner is confused and frustrated after his fence was destroyed by two teens, for no apparent reason that he can see. The homeowner says he's given the Spokane County Sheriff's office video of the incident that happened on his property in the Millwood area of Spokane off North Argonne. The two were seen driving in a four-door Subaru Impreza.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane homeowner is confused and frustrated after his fence was destroyed by two teens, for no apparent reason that he can see. The homeowner says he's given the Spokane County Sheriff's office video of the incident that happened on his property in the Millwood area of Spokane off North Argonne. The two were seen driving in a four-door Subaru Impreza.>>
One woman won't be signing the petition to rewrite new DUI-E law
One woman won't be signing the petition to rewrite new DUI-E law
It’s been three days since Washington drivers have been told to be completely hands-free behind the wheel, and already thousands want to make changes. A petition on Change.org to rewrite the new DUI-E law has already gained more than 20,000 signatures.>>
It’s been three days since Washington drivers have been told to be completely hands-free behind the wheel, and already thousands want to make changes. A petition on Change.org to rewrite the new DUI-E law has already gained more than 20,000 signatures.>>
Court documents reveal previously unknown information about search for North Idaho shooting death suspects
Court documents reveal previously unknown information about search for North Idaho shooting death suspects
LATAH COUNTY, Wash. - On Wednesday, July 26, the two teens from North Idaho accused of a series of criminal charges in the shooting death of a Pullman High School senior appeared in front of a Latah County judge for the first time since the murder. Keagan Tennant, 17, and Matthew McKetta, 18, face serious charges in the death of 18-year-old Timothy Reeves. Charges include Involuntary Manslaughter, Attempted Murder, Robbery, Failure to Notify Law Enforcement of a Death, and more.>>
LATAH COUNTY, Wash. - On Wednesday, July 26, the two teens from North Idaho accused of a series of criminal charges in the shooting death of a Pullman High School senior appeared in front of a Latah County judge for the first time since the murder. Keagan Tennant, 17, and Matthew McKetta, 18, face serious charges in the death of 18-year-old Timothy Reeves. Charges include Involuntary Manslaughter, Attempted Murder, Robbery, Failure to Notify Law Enforcement of a Death, and more.>>
Authorities search for missing Post Falls teen last seen in Sandpoint
Authorities search for missing Post Falls teen last seen in Sandpoint
SANDPOINT, Idaho - The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Sandpoint Police Department are looking for a 16-year-old girl missing since July 7 from Post Falls, Idaho. Sandpoint Police say the girl was last seen in the Sandpoint area. Hailee Thornock is described as a white female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet 5 inches tall and 125 lbs. Police say she may go by the nickname Lanham.>>
SANDPOINT, Idaho - The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Sandpoint Police Department are looking for a 16-year-old girl missing since July 7 from Post Falls, Idaho. Sandpoint Police say the girl was last seen in the Sandpoint area. Hailee Thornock is described as a white female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet 5 inches tall and 125 lbs. Police say she may go by the nickname Lanham.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Keeping Vigil: the 'First Lady' of the law
Keeping Vigil: the 'First Lady' of the law
SPOKANE, Wash. - We have all heard the stories of how crime has risen in Spokane over the years, but not many get to meet the criminals causing the chaos. In tonight's Keeping Vigil, we introduce you to a woman that not many look forward to seeing on a weekday afternoon.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - We have all heard the stories of how crime has risen in Spokane over the years, but not many get to meet the criminals causing the chaos. In tonight's Keeping Vigil, we introduce you to a woman that not many look forward to seeing on a weekday afternoon.>>
Spokane Riverkeeper helps clean up homeless camp
Spokane Riverkeeper helps clean up homeless camp
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Riverkeeper reported Wednesday that they assisted the City Park Department in the removal of trash from a homeless camp below Kendall Yards. The group removed about 400 lbs with the boat they took to the excursion and the city removed the remainder of the estimated 2,500 lbs. "Homelessness is an issue that contributes to the litter in and along our river, and we will continue to work with our partners to>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Riverkeeper reported Wednesday that they assisted the City Park Department in the removal of trash from a homeless camp below Kendall Yards. The group removed about 400 lbs with the boat they took to the excursion and the city removed the remainder of the estimated 2,500 lbs. "Homelessness is an issue that contributes to the litter in and along our river, and we will continue to work with our partners to>>
Gas leak evacuates Spokane nursing home
Gas leak evacuates Spokane nursing home
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Fire Department reports two companies of firefighters responded to an activated fire alarm at a nursing care facility located in the 1800 block of E. Upriver Drive around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night. When crews arrived they found there was a leak from a hazardous gas container.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Fire Department reports two companies of firefighters responded to an activated fire alarm at a nursing care facility located in the 1800 block of E. Upriver Drive around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night. When crews arrived they found there was a leak from a hazardous gas container.>>
VIDEO: Alaska man says boat attacked by orca whale
VIDEO: Alaska man says boat attacked by orca whale
SITKA, Alaska (AP) - An Alaska man says his boat was attacked by an orca during a fishing excursion with his 14-year-old son and two other people. Victor Littlefield of Sitka says the killer whale repeatedly rammed the boat, yanked the anchor line and slapped the bow with its tail.>>
SITKA, Alaska (AP) - An Alaska man says his boat was attacked by an orca during a fishing excursion with his 14-year-old son and two other people. Victor Littlefield of Sitka says the killer whale repeatedly rammed the boat, yanked the anchor line and slapped the bow with its tail.>>
Gov. Jay Inslee calls Trump's transgender military ban an insult
Gov. Jay Inslee calls Trump's transgender military ban an insult
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Following President Donald Trump's announcement Wednesday morning that transgender people would be banned from serving in any capacity in the U.S. Military, Washington Governor Jay Inslee has issued a statement in support of transgender service members, calling the ban an "insult to these service members and an affront to our nation’s values.">>
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Following President Donald Trump's announcement Wednesday morning that transgender people would be banned from serving in any capacity in the U.S. Military, Washington Governor Jay Inslee has issued a statement in support of transgender service members, calling the ban an "insult to these service members and an affront to our nation’s values.">>
Police: One-armed, machete-wielding clown arrested
Police: One-armed, machete-wielding clown arrested
HOLLIS, Maine (AP) - A man is accused of drunkenly strolling down a Maine road wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt and a clown mask and brandishing a machete taped to where his arm had been amputated. Maine State Police say 31-year-old Corey Berry, of Hollis, was arrested Tuesday and charged with criminal threatening.>>
HOLLIS, Maine (AP) - A man is accused of drunkenly strolling down a Maine road wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt and a clown mask and brandishing a machete taped to where his arm had been amputated. Maine State Police say 31-year-old Corey Berry, of Hollis, was arrested Tuesday and charged with criminal threatening.>>
Court documents reveal previously unknown information about search for North Idaho shooting death suspects
Court documents reveal previously unknown information about search for North Idaho shooting death suspects
LATAH COUNTY, Wash. - On Wednesday, July 26, the two teens from North Idaho accused of a series of criminal charges in the shooting death of a Pullman High School senior appeared in front of a Latah County judge for the first time since the murder. Keagan Tennant, 17, and Matthew McKetta, 18, face serious charges in the death of 18-year-old Timothy Reeves. Charges include Involuntary Manslaughter, Attempted Murder, Robbery, Failure to Notify Law Enforcement of a Death, and more.>>
LATAH COUNTY, Wash. - On Wednesday, July 26, the two teens from North Idaho accused of a series of criminal charges in the shooting death of a Pullman High School senior appeared in front of a Latah County judge for the first time since the murder. Keagan Tennant, 17, and Matthew McKetta, 18, face serious charges in the death of 18-year-old Timothy Reeves. Charges include Involuntary Manslaughter, Attempted Murder, Robbery, Failure to Notify Law Enforcement of a Death, and more.>>
Wanted fugitive pulled over for driving a car with no hood arrested after pursuit
Wanted fugitive pulled over for driving a car with no hood arrested after pursuit
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Just before 2 a.m. Wednesday morning, Spokane County Sheriff's Deputy Christopher Nogle observed a Honda Civic headed west on Sunset Blvd. near Assembly. The Honda's exhaust was loud and the vehicle was missing its hood, which is an equipment violation.>>
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Just before 2 a.m. Wednesday morning, Spokane County Sheriff's Deputy Christopher Nogle observed a Honda Civic headed west on Sunset Blvd. near Assembly. The Honda's exhaust was loud and the vehicle was missing its hood, which is an equipment violation.>>
Teen pleads not guilty in fatal, streamed crash
Teen pleads not guilty in fatal, streamed crash
FRESNO, Calif. (AP) - A California teen who livestreamed a car crash on Instagram that killed her younger sister has pleaded not guilty to charges of vehicular manslaughter and drunken driving. Obdulia Sanchez of Stockton, who is 18, appeared Wednesday via remote camera in Merced County Superior Court.>>
FRESNO, Calif. (AP) - A California teen who livestreamed a car crash on Instagram that killed her younger sister has pleaded not guilty to charges of vehicular manslaughter and drunken driving. Obdulia Sanchez of Stockton, who is 18, appeared Wednesday via remote camera in Merced County Superior Court.>>
Michael Phelps defends Shark Week 'race' against great white
Michael Phelps defends Shark Week 'race' against great white
Don't expect an apology from Michael Phelps to TV viewers who were disappointed with his race against a simulated great white shark for a Discovery Channel Shark Week special. The winningest athlete in Olympic history was bested by two seconds Sunday night in "Phelps vs. Shark: Great Gold vs. Great White.">>
Don't expect an apology from Michael Phelps to TV viewers who were disappointed with his race against a simulated great white shark for a Discovery Channel Shark Week special. The winningest athlete in Olympic history was bested by two seconds Sunday night in "Phelps vs. Shark: Great Gold vs. Great White.">>