Spokane Riverkeeper helps clean up homeless camp

Spokane Riverkeeper reported Wednesday that they assisted the City Park Department in the removal of trash from a homeless camp below Kendall Yards.

The group removed about 400 lbs with the boat they took to the excursion and the city removed the remainder of the estimated 2,500 lbs.

"Homelessness is an issue that contributes to the litter in and along our river, and we will continue to work with our partners to keep our river clean," wrote the Spokane Riverkeeper on Facebook.