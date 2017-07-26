Is there an alligator in Clear Lake?

A picture of what appears to be an alligator in Clear Lake is making the rounds on Facebook.

The viral post has more than 4,000 shares and asks the question: Is there a gator among us?

While it cannot be confirmed, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife says it’s likely not an alligator.

The picture shows an alligator or crocodile-like figure skimming the top of the water.

Officials with Fish and Wildlife say Clear Lake, which is located above Rimrock Lake in Yakima County, is filled by glacier streams and snow melt, and the water is too cold for alligators.

They say if an alligator were in the water, it wouldn’t survive for long.

KHQ spoke with the person who posted the picture via e-mail. They said they spoke with kayakers who say they saw the alligator eat a fish.

When this information was presented to Fish and Wildlife, they said it’s likely a river otter, which are common in the area and can grow to be up to four-feet long.