Construction crews help contain brush fire on Newport Highway

As soon as a fire breaks out, firefighters rush to the scene. But something interesting happened at the fire in Mead along Newport Highway on Tuesday.

A group of construction workers who were at a site just across the road saw the smoke and flames, hopped in their water tanker, and immediately drove across the street. They used a water cannon to douse the flames, and even talked to firefighters about how their rig could help. These three men are with Cascade Cable Constructors.

The fire at the end was contained at two acres by firefighters. No homes were lost. Firefighters appreciate what these guys did and would like to remind people that if they do decide to help out initially, safety is the main priority.