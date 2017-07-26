UPDATE: Missing 10-year-old Spokane girl found safe

UPDATE: Police say a missing Spokane 10-year-old has been found and is safe thanks to help from people who called after they spotted her.

Previous coverage:

Spokane Police are asking for your help finding a missing 10-year-old girl last seen at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Aleah Sauer has some developmental delays. If you see her or know where she is, call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

Just before 6 p.m. police received a call from Aleah's parents saying she was missing from the area of Augusta and Walnut. It's not known where she may be headed as she has no known friends or family in the area.

Aleah is described as a white female, about 4 feet 8 inches tall with a thin build, blond hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a blue shirt, pink shorts and pink shoes.