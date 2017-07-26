2017 PRIMARY ELECTION CANDIDATE STATEMENTS: Tony Harbolt

I've lived in Medical Lake for 14 years and am married to my wife Carolyn (28 years). We have two grown sons that we've raised in Medical Lake. I have 6 years of service in the US Army & National Guard and have an Associates Degree in Criminal Justice from Spokane Community College. I have been a youth baseball coach and board member for West Plains Little League as well as a volunteer coach for Spokane Youth Sports. Our family actively supports West Plains Young Life and attends church at Life Center. I have 29 years of public service. A 20 year career in law enforcement and the last 9 years working with the Washington State Dept. of Corrections, where I currently manage the Safety Program for Airway Heights Corrections Center. I'd like to share with you, some of the issues I feel are important and why I'm running for Medical Lake City Council.



1. Ensure Public Safety



We can all agree that living in a safe community is at the top of our list. The city has contracted for law enforcement services with Spokane County for the last 9 years. There are many benefits to having a contract with such a large and well trained agency. There are also considerable benefits in having a local police department. I would propose that the city analyze the contract and solicit community feedback to help determine whether the City of Medical Lake is being provided with the level of police services required to maintain the safest community possible and that those service levels meet our citizens expectations. This comprehensive analysis should weigh the fiscal responsibility of maintaining the current contract with other policing options such as reinstating a police department. I will work with fellow council members and community stakeholders to understand all aspects of this issue and to help make the best possible decision for our citizens.



2. Code Enforcement/New Business



I would like to work with fellow Council Members, Mayor, Code Enforcement and community stakeholders to better utilize existing ordinances to step up code enforcement efforts throughout the city. Nuisance properties, winter parking issues, door to door solicitation and barking dogs are just a few of the issues needing attention. These issues have an impact on the quality of life of us as citizens as well as effecting our property values. Aggressive code enforcement will increase our ability to attract new residents as well as potential new business owners to Medical Lake. As far as attracting new businesses is concerned, we should be grateful that a new business would consider setting up shop in Medical Lake. We should be welcoming, business friendly and forward thinking. We should be tax and incentive friendly to prospective new business owners. I would like to work with other city leaders, community stakeholders and groups such as "Reimagine Medical Lake" who share the same interest to revitalize the city and help promote a business friendly environment in Medical Lake.



3. Parks and Walking Path, Dog Park



Our walking path around Medical Lake and connecting to the Fox Hollow subdivision is in need of repair. Repairs are needed for numerous sections of asphalt and there is a need for more lighting for increased public safety along the back side of the walking path, as well as the section which winds around the waste water treatment plant. This same area is also a great location for a dog park. A dog park would be a great addition to our small city and would not require significant cost as there's existing fence along one side of the waste water treatment plant. I will work with fellow council members and community stakeholders to triage the needed repairs and improvements, and formulate a plan for financing. I would recommend sources of grant funding as well as support from community partners to defray the costs. These improvements will pay dividends through increased public safety. The aesthetic value alone has the potential to draw in new residents, businesses and recreational events to Medical Lake. This equates to potential revenue. I'm thoughtful and deliberate in my decision making and look forward to having open discussions about all sides of the many issues that we face, as we all strive to move our city progressively forward.



Thank you for taking the time to read my thoughts. I look forward to the opportunity to serve you.