2017 PRIMARY ELECTION CANDIDATE STATEMENTS: Ted Olson

2017 PRIMARY ELECTION CANDIDATE STATEMENTS: Ted OlsonPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
President Trump: Transgender people will not be allowed to serve 'in any capacity' in the U.S. military
President Trump: Transgender people will not be allowed to serve 'in any capacity' in the U.S. military
KHQ.COM - In a series of tweets, President Trump has announced that transgender people will not be allowed to serve "in any capacity in the U.S. military. The tweets read in full, "After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow... Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military...">>
KHQ.COM - In a series of tweets, President Trump has announced that transgender people will not be allowed to serve "in any capacity in the U.S. military. The tweets read in full, "After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow... Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military...">>
Homeowner searches for teens that body slam, destroy fence
Homeowner searches for teens that body slam, destroy fence
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane homeowner is confused and frustrated after his fence was destroyed by two teens, for no apparent reason that he can see. The homeowner says he's given the Spokane County Sheriff's office video of the incident that happened on his property in the Millwood area of Spokane off North Argonne. The two were seen driving in a four-door Subaru Impreza.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane homeowner is confused and frustrated after his fence was destroyed by two teens, for no apparent reason that he can see. The homeowner says he's given the Spokane County Sheriff's office video of the incident that happened on his property in the Millwood area of Spokane off North Argonne. The two were seen driving in a four-door Subaru Impreza.>>
Teens throw rocks at children swimming in North Spokane
Teens throw rocks at children swimming in North Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - It’s a hot, sunny, July day but a pool sits empty in a North Spokane backyard. Neighbors said it’s not worth putting their children’s safety at risk after two teens threw rocks at the kids on Monday. “They didn’t even think twice they just did it,” said one witness. Michelle Garcia lives in the area on East Hoffman near North Town Mall.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - It’s a hot, sunny, July day but a pool sits empty in a North Spokane backyard. Neighbors said it’s not worth putting their children’s safety at risk after two teens threw rocks at the kids on Monday. “They didn’t even think twice they just did it,” said one witness. Michelle Garcia lives in the area on East Hoffman near North Town Mall.>>
Court documents reveal previously unknown information about search for North Idaho shooting death suspects
Court documents reveal previously unknown information about search for North Idaho shooting death suspects
LATAH COUNTY, Wash. - On Wednesday, July 26, the two teens from North Idaho accused of a series of criminal charges in the shooting death of a Pullman High School senior appeared in front of a Latah County judge for the first time since the murder. Keagan Tennant, 17, and Matthew McKetta, 18, face serious charges in the death of 18-year-old Timothy Reeves. Charges include Involuntary Manslaughter, Attempted Murder, Robbery, Failure to Notify Law Enforcement of a Death, and more.>>
LATAH COUNTY, Wash. - On Wednesday, July 26, the two teens from North Idaho accused of a series of criminal charges in the shooting death of a Pullman High School senior appeared in front of a Latah County judge for the first time since the murder. Keagan Tennant, 17, and Matthew McKetta, 18, face serious charges in the death of 18-year-old Timothy Reeves. Charges include Involuntary Manslaughter, Attempted Murder, Robbery, Failure to Notify Law Enforcement of a Death, and more.>>
One woman won't be signing the petition to rewrite new DUI-E law
One woman won't be signing the petition to rewrite new DUI-E law
It’s been three days since Washington drivers have been told to be completely hands-free behind the wheel, and already thousands want to make changes. A petition on Change.org to rewrite the new DUI-E law has already gained more than 20,000 signatures.>>
It’s been three days since Washington drivers have been told to be completely hands-free behind the wheel, and already thousands want to make changes. A petition on Change.org to rewrite the new DUI-E law has already gained more than 20,000 signatures.>>
Authorities search for missing Post Falls teen last seen in Sandpoint
Authorities search for missing Post Falls teen last seen in Sandpoint
SANDPOINT, Idaho - The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Sandpoint Police Department are looking for a 16-year-old girl missing since July 7 from Post Falls, Idaho. Sandpoint Police say the girl was last seen in the Sandpoint area. Hailee Thornock is described as a white female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet 5 inches tall and 125 lbs. Police say she may go by the nickname Lanham.>>
SANDPOINT, Idaho - The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Sandpoint Police Department are looking for a 16-year-old girl missing since July 7 from Post Falls, Idaho. Sandpoint Police say the girl was last seen in the Sandpoint area. Hailee Thornock is described as a white female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet 5 inches tall and 125 lbs. Police say she may go by the nickname Lanham.>>
PoliticalMore>>
What's next: Senate GOP considers "skinny" health care bill
What's next: Senate GOP considers "skinny" health care billThe Senate's fast-track health care debate could bring confusion, plot twists and all-nighters.>>The Senate's fast-track health care debate could bring confusion, plot twists and all-nighters.>>
Trump announces $10 billion Foxconn plant in Wisconsin
Trump announces $10 billion Foxconn plant in WisconsinWisconsin Gov. Scott Walker says President Donald Trump plans to make a "major jobs announcement for Wisconsin" amid speculation that electronics giant Foxconn will build a plant in the state.>>Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker says President Donald Trump plans to make a "major jobs announcement for Wisconsin" amid speculation that electronics giant Foxconn will build a plant in the state.>>
Trump emboldens friendly foreign leaders, leaves foes wary
Trump emboldens friendly foreign leaders, leaves foes warySix months into his presidency, Donald Trump has made clear who he considers to be his friends, and his foes, on the international stage.>>Six months into his presidency, Donald Trump has made clear who he considers to be his friends, and his foes, on the international stage.>>
Records: Student-loan forgiveness has halted under Trump
Records: Student-loan forgiveness has halted under TrumpThe Education Department says it has not approved any applications for student-loan forgiveness in cases of possible fraud since President Donald Trump took office.>>The Education Department says it has not approved any applications for student-loan forgiveness in cases of possible fraud since President Donald Trump took office.>>
Scalise discharged from hospital, beginning rehabilitation
Scalise discharged from hospital, beginning rehabilitationHouse Majority Whip Steve Scalise _ who was critically wounded in a shooting at a baseball practice last month _ has been discharged from a Washington hospital.>>House Majority Whip Steve Scalise _ who was critically wounded in a shooting at a baseball practice last month _ has been discharged from a Washington hospital.>>
Law drawing focus in Russia probe rarely ends in prosecution
Law drawing focus in Russia probe rarely ends in prosecutionPresident Donald Trump's former campaign chairman will not be testifying Wednesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee, as originally scheduled, after the committee rescinded its subpoena.>>President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman will not be testifying Wednesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee, as originally scheduled, after the committee rescinded its subpoena.>>
Trump to nominate Kan. Gov. Brownback to serve as ambassador
Trump to nominate Kan. Gov. Brownback to serve as ambassadorTrump pics Kansas Gov. Brownback as ambassador at large for international religious freedom.>>Trump pics Kansas Gov. Brownback as ambassador at large for international religious freedom.>>
The Latest: Gore slams trump's military transgender ban
The Latest: Gore slams trump's military transgender banSen. Tammy Duckworth, a double amputee veteran of the Iraq War, is slamming President Donald Trump's ban on transgender Americans serving in the military.>>Sen. Tammy Duckworth, a double amputee veteran of the Iraq War, is slamming President Donald Trump's ban on transgender Americans serving in the military.>>
The Latest; Governors urge bipartisan work on healthcare
The Latest; Governors urge bipartisan work on healthcarePresident Donald Trump is attacking a Republican senator who opposed moving forward with long-promised legislation to repeal and replace "Obamacare.".>>President Donald Trump is attacking a Republican senator who opposed moving forward with long-promised legislation to repeal and replace "Obamacare.".>>
The Latest: New sanctions bill ready for Senate approval
The Latest: New sanctions bill ready for Senate approvalThe president of the European Union's executive arm is threatening unspecified action against the United States if a package of sanctions on Russia approved by the U.S. House harms EU energy supplies.>>The president of the European Union's executive arm is threatening unspecified action against the United States if a package of sanctions on Russia approved by the U.S. House harms EU energy supplies.>>