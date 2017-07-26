2017 PRIMARY ELECTION CANDIDATE STATEMENTS: Ted Olson - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

2017 PRIMARY ELECTION CANDIDATE STATEMENTS: Ted Olson

Posted: Updated:

I am a life long resident of Eastern Washington, have been a home owner around the Medical Lake area since 1993, and have owned a home in the city limits for over 2 years. I am happily married to Connie, and we are raising our son Tyler. I have worked in the public sector over 37 years, am a deacon at Medical Lake Community Church and am retired from the City of Pomeroy and the State of Washington. While working for Washington's DSHS and CSS, I was very active in the Union, holding several offices appointed and elected, both locally and statewide. I currently am a school bus driver for Medical Lake School District, have been on 3 home owner association boards since 1994 and am now finishing a term on the Fox Ridge HOA. Over the years I have been active in several fraternal organizations and clubs, and am a member of Re-Imagine Medical Lake. In preparation for seeking office, I have attended nearly all City Council meetings for over a year. I possess negotiation and communication skills and am ready, willing and able to serve all citizens of Medical Lake. Thank you for your confidence and believing in moving Medical Lake forward.

