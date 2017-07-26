2017 PRIMARY ELECTION CANDIDATE STATEMENTS: Mike Riggs

The elements of trust, respect and cooperation mark the essential traits necessary for an effective city council. My training, experience, and focus on a positive community facilitate the qualifications listed above and is the reason that I place my name on this year’s ballot.

My training in public education policy administration includes bachelors, masters, and doctoral degrees from Washington State University. My experience serving public education is rooted in a positive track record of collaborating for the greater good as a teacher and administrator serving individuals from elementary school through college studies. Like the city council, these experiences were governed by the appropriate laws and policy statements applied by a publicly elected board of citizens. I was deeply involved in the development and implementation of employee contracts and budgets throughout my public education career both as an employee group representative and as a member of the administration and management group. Some decisions were tough, but I supported the collective decisions of the group. It is with a deep regard for the collective ability of those involved that I have faith and belief in the democratic systems in which elected representatives establish and sustain public entities.

Being an active member of the Moses Lake community I have volunteered my time in a variety of activities including the Trails Planning Team for Moses Lake, the District Council of the Boy Scouts, Foundation Board of Big Bend Community College, and various church related activities including Serve Moses Lake. As a musician I share my time to help local charities and groups in fund raising and provide cultural and community social events. My investment in these community activities enriches my life and contributes to the quality of our community for everyone

In my focus on the job of the city council, it is my belief that every Moses Lake citizens has the right to be safe, supported, and valued. In Moses Lake, relationships to neighbors, service providers, city employees, and visitors need be caring and respectful. As citizens of Moses Lake, we share in the responsibility to obey the law, and foster a positive living environment for all. As a candidate for city council I strive to ensure each community member is:

SAFE in one’s person and property

SUPPORTED in one’s ambitions and goals

VALUED for one’s presence and contributions

RESPECTED by all others and for all others

RESPONSIBLE to uphold established laws and standards

Thank you for the opportunity to serve and live in this great community. I appreciate your vote!