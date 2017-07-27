Speed thought to be a factor in fatal Newman Lake crash - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Speed thought to be a factor in fatal Newman Lake crash

NEWMAN LAKE, Wash. -

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of a fatal crash that happened north of Newman Lake Wednesday afternoon, but they say speed was likely a factor. 

Investigators on scene say an SUV was traveling at a high rate of speed heading west on Muzzy Road when the driver missed a curve and slammed into a tree. The first emergency crews on scene immediately began performing CPR on the man, and a Life Flight helicopter was launched, but the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only person in the car.

Justin Stormogipson has lived in the Newman Lake community for the last five years. He says for the most part people living in the area drive slowly on the curvy roads around the lake and know how dangerous they can be.

Newman Lake Drive was closed for a few hours as detectives recreated the scene. 

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. The identity of the drive has not yet been released.

