Scammers are trying to steal your Social Security benefits

KHQ.COM - A scam alert to tell you about. The social security administration is warning that scammers are impersonating government agents and stealing people's benefits.



According to a blog post on the administration's website, the calls come from a number with a "323" area code. The caller claims they are an agency employee and that the victim is due a 1.7% cost of living adjustment (COLA) increase if their social security benefits.



The caller then tries to get the person to give them personal information saying they need to update their direct deposit, address, and telephone information with the social security administration.



If the caller gets that personal information they can then use it to change the victim's account information and rewire social security payments to their own bank account.

The agency wants you to know they will only make phone calls for customer service purposes and will never request sensitive personal information over the phone.

Anyone who receives a suspicious call is asked to report it directly to the agency at 1-800-269-0271 or report it online.