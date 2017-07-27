Scammers are trying to steal your Social Security benefits

Scammers are trying to steal your Social Security benefitsPosted: Updated:
Speed thought to be a factor in fatal Newman Lake crash
NEWMAN LAKE, Wash. - Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of a fatal crash that happened north of Newman Lake Wednesday afternoon, but they say speed was likely a factor. Investigators on scene say an SUV was traveling at a high rate of speed heading west on Muzzy Road when the driver missed a curve and slammed into a tree.>>
Medical call turns violent, man pulls gun on Spokane firefighters
SPOKANE, Wash. - Firefighters risk their lives on a daily basis to save others: Walking through burning buildings, performing water rescues, and fighting brush fires. But, what was at first a normal medical call last week turned into a very dangerous situation for Spokane firefighters. "The person went from a normal status like you and I talking here to extremely violent," said Spokane Fire Chief Schaeffer.>>
Is there an alligator in Clear Lake?
YAKIMA, Wash. - A picture of what appears to be an alligator in Clear Lake is making the rounds on Facebook. The viral post has more than 4,000 shares and asks the question: Is there a gator among us? While it cannot be confirmed, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife says it’s likely not an alligator.>>
The Latest: Ride that broke apart passed inspections
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Officials say a ride that broke apart at the Ohio State Fair, killing one man and injuring seven other people Wednesday evening, passed its inspections. Director of Agriculture David Daniels says all of rides are checked several times when they're being set up to ensure they're set up the way the manufacturer intended.>>
UPDATE: Missing 10-year-old Spokane girl found safe
SPOKANE, Wash. - UPDATE: Police say a missing Spokane 10-year-old has been found and is safe thanks to help from people who called after they spotted her.>>
Think twice before taking photos on Spokane railroad tracks
SPOKANE, Wash. - Everyone is looking for that perfect photo with that beautiful backdrop. But a Facebook post has sparked quite a conversation. It was a photo of a woman taking a photo of a guy on railroad tracks. Those with Operation Lifesaver say it’s not only illegal it’s also dangerous. “This is becoming more and more prevalent,” says Travis Campbell, state director of Idaho Operation Lifesaver.>>
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos surpasses Bill Gates as world's richest person
KHQ.COM - Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has surpassed Microsoft cofounder, Bill Gates as the world's wealthiest person. The announcement was made Thursday morning after Amazon stock rose 1.3% to $1,065.92 giving Bezos a net worth of $90.9 billion, versus $90.7 billion for Gates, according to Bloomberg. Gates has held top spot on Bloomberg wealth index since 2013.>>
One person killed after amusement park ride breaks off
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio records show that inspections were up to date and a state permit had just been issued for the thrill ride that broke apart on the Ohio State Fair's opening day, killing one man and injuring seven other people. The Department of Agriculture records provided Thursday to The Associated Press show pass...>>
Two-year-old girl airlifted to Sacred Heart after getting hit by car in parking lot
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A two-year-old girl from Coeur d'Alene is in critical but stable condition after getting hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex. The incident happened in the 600 block of W. Wilbur Avenue around 8:45pm. When officers arrived on scene, life measures and CPR had already begun. Medical personnel with the Coeur d'Alene Fire Department arrived and immediately transported the girl to Kootenai Health.>>
Deer Park home catches fire on N. Spotted Rd.
DEER PARK, Wash. - Firefighters responded to a house fire Thursday morning at a home in Deer park in the 26000 block of N. Spotted Rd. The call originally came in as a wild land fire but was quickly upgraded to a structure fire. When firefighters arrived on scene the home was fully involved and flames could be seen coming out of the roof. One woman was inside the home at the time of the fire and she was able to make it out safely.>>
Scammers are trying to steal your Social Security benefits
KHQ.COM - A scam alert to tell you about. The social security administration is warning that scammers are impersonating government agents and stealing people's benefits. According to a blog post on the administration's website, the calls come from a number with a "323" area code. The caller claims they are an agency employee and that the victim is due a 1.7% cost of living adjustment (COLA) increase if their social security benefits.>>
Speed thought to be a factor in fatal Newman Lake crash
NEWMAN LAKE, Wash. - Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of a fatal crash that happened north of Newman Lake Wednesday afternoon, but they say speed was likely a factor. Investigators on scene say an SUV was traveling at a high rate of speed heading west on Muzzy Road when the driver missed a curve and slammed into a tree.>>
Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, July 26th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, July 26th.>>
The Latest: Ride that broke apart passed inspections
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Officials say a ride that broke apart at the Ohio State Fair, killing one man and injuring seven other people Wednesday evening, passed its inspections. Director of Agriculture David Daniels says all of rides are checked several times when they're being set up to ensure they're set up the way the manufacturer intended.>>
Think twice before taking photos on Spokane railroad tracks
SPOKANE, Wash. - Everyone is looking for that perfect photo with that beautiful backdrop. But a Facebook post has sparked quite a conversation. It was a photo of a woman taking a photo of a guy on railroad tracks. Those with Operation Lifesaver say it’s not only illegal it’s also dangerous. “This is becoming more and more prevalent,” says Travis Campbell, state director of Idaho Operation Lifesaver.>>
UPDATE: Missing 10-year-old Spokane girl found safe
SPOKANE, Wash. - UPDATE: Police say a missing Spokane 10-year-old has been found and is safe thanks to help from people who called after they spotted her.>>
