Two-year-old girl airlifted to Sacred Heart after getting hit by car in parking lot

A two-year-old girl from Coeur d'Alene is in critical but stable condition after getting hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex. The incident happened in the 600 block of W. Wilbur Avenue around 8:45pm.



When officers arrived on scene, life measures and CPR had already begun. Medical personnel with the Coeur d'Alene Fire Department arrived and immediately transported the girl to Kootenai Health. The girl was later air lifted to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane.

The initial information indicates the driver of the vehicle didn’t see the girl prior to hitting her. The driver has been cooperative during the investigation. At this time it is unclear how the girl ended up in the parking lot.

This is an active investigation. No further information will be released at this time.